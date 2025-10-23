Seven Years After, Wushu Championship Returns to Abuja 

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, in collaboration with the National Sports Commission (NSC), has announced the forthcoming Chinese Ambassador’s Cup Wushu Championship, also known as the China-Nigeria Friendship Cup.

The sporting event is scheduled to take place at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, from October 29 to 31, 2025.

The event takes a berth seven years after it inaugural edition was held.

The event, jointly organised by the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria and the Abuja Wushu Association, aims to foster deeper cultural exchange and friendship between both countries, Mr. Yang Jianxing, Cultural Counsellor and Director of the China Cultural Centre, said.

Yang said the Wushu, is a traditional Chinese martial art that promotes peace, respect, and self-development.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja, Mr. Jianxing described the tournament as “a meaningful and interesting event” that reflects the shared cultural values of both nations.

“The purpose of this event is to create an opportunity to bring together athletes and lovers of Wushu to appreciate the beauty and spirit of Chinese martial arts.

“Wushu is not merely a competition or a tool for fighting. It is a discipline that teaches self-defence, respect, and the responsibility of the strong to protect the weak.”

Jang added that the event embodies the principles of peace, inner strength, and discipline—virtues that both Chinese and Nigerian cultures cherish deeply.”

He further emphasised that Wushu serves as a bridge of cultural understanding, promoting unity and mutual respect between peoples.

“Cultural exchange is one of the pillars of China-Nigeria relations. Through Wushu, we strengthen mutual understanding, respect, and cooperation.

“Our goal is to share the beauty of both our civilisations and help our peoples grow stronger and happier,” he said.

He said “Our friendship with Nigeria ranks among the strongest in Africa. We believe cultural understanding is the foundation of lasting cooperation.”

The Chinese envoy also revealed that the competition will be made a yearly event.

He said the 2025 Championship marks the second edition of the Chinese Ambassador’s Cup, following the maiden event held about seven years ago before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted subsequent plans.

“We hope to make this an annual event,” he said. “Let this year’s competition be a wonderful opportunity to share the spirit and friendship of our two countries.”

He reiterated that the event would be conducted under international Wushu standards, supervised by trained referees, and affiliated with the International Wushu Federation (IWUF).

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Mykel Eneduwa, a representative of the Nigerian Wushu Kung Fu Federation and co-organiser, highlighted the broader vision behind the competition.

“Wushu is a tool for peace, respect, and integrity values that help shape the future leaders of tomorrow.

“This championship goes beyond combat. It’s about building character, discipline, and friendship between our two nations.”

He disclosed that the tournament will feature six competitive divisions, including Taiji, Sanshu, Sanda (male and female weight categories), team forms, and creative forms.

“This is one of the few times Nigerian athletes will be rewarded financially for competing in Wushu,” Eneduwa noted.

“The Chinese Embassy’s magnanimity has made this possible, and we are deeply grateful.”

He explained that this year’s China–Nigeria Friendship Cup will feature six divisions, including Taiji (Tai Chi), Sanshou (Sanda), team forms, creative forms, and various weight categories for both male and female participants. Eneduwa added that registration is free, while accommodation and feeding would be provided for athletes during the championship.

Representative of the National Sports Commission, Mr. Sesan Adeboyejo, commended the Chinese Embassy and the China Cultural Centre for their sustained partnership in promoting grassroots sports and cultural understanding.

“This collaboration between the National Sports Commission, the Nigerian Wushu Kung Fu Federation, and the Chinese Embassy reflects our shared vision for youth development.

“Wushu instills discipline and self-control—qualities that are vital for our youth,” he said.

He further explained that the event provides a unique opportunity for young Nigerians to channel their energy positively while deepening their understanding of Chinese culture.

The organisers invited the public, martial arts enthusiasts, and families to attend the three-day championship. Spectators are required to register online or present invitation cards due to limited capacity at the velodrome.

The event will be open to both professional athletes and newcomers, with special consideration for young participants in the Taiji and form categories, while combat events (Sanda) will maintain an age limit of 17 years and above.

More than 150 athletes from across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory are expected to participate. Registration for athletes is free, with accommodation and feeding provided at no cost.

To encourage participation and excellence, the organisers announced cash prizes for top performers — ₦500,000 for first place, ₦300,000 for second, and ₦200,000 for third, with additional consolation prizes for effort and perseverance.