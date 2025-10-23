  • Thursday, 23rd October, 2025

RGAAF to Host Private Screening of ‘Behind the Bet’ Documentary

Featured | 30 seconds ago

The film explores the human stories behind Nigeria’s rapidly expanding gaming industry, focusing on individuals affected by gambling addiction, writes Nseobong Okon-Ekong

The Responsible Gaming Against Addiction Foundation (RGAAF) will on October 30, host a private screening of its debut documentary titled ‘Behind the Bet’ at Alliance Française, Lagos.

The film explores the human stories behind Nigeria’s rapidly expanding gaming industry, focusing on individuals affected by gambling addiction. It examines the psychological and social impact of problem gambling while highlighting the collective efforts of regulators, mental health professionals, and industry operators to promote responsible gaming.

Featuring voices from regulators, recovery advocates, and mental health experts, Behind the Bet offers a rare, multi-dimensional perspective on the challenges and opportunities within the country’s gaming landscape.

According to Seun Abimbola, Programme Director of RGAAF, the project is intended to spark empathy and action.

“Behind the Bet is more than a documentary — it’s a wake-up call. We want to shift the narrative from judgment to understanding, and from awareness to action,” he said. “Our mission is to ensure that support systems are available for people struggling with gambling addiction across Africa.”

The screening will bring together representatives from the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, and other partners, alongside members of the media, civil society, and the gaming community.

The event will also mark the launch of RGAAF’s ‘Help One Life’ campaign, a monthly giving initiative encouraging members of the public to donate ₦1,000 (or $1) in support of intervention and rehabilitation programmes for individuals battling gambling addiction.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.