RGAAF to Host Private Screening of ‘Behind the Bet’ Documentary

The film explores the human stories behind Nigeria’s rapidly expanding gaming industry, focusing on individuals affected by gambling addiction, writes Nseobong Okon-Ekong

The Responsible Gaming Against Addiction Foundation (RGAAF) will on October 30, host a private screening of its debut documentary titled ‘Behind the Bet’ at Alliance Française, Lagos.

It examines the psychological and social impact of problem gambling while highlighting the collective efforts of regulators, mental health professionals, and industry operators to promote responsible gaming.

Featuring voices from regulators, recovery advocates, and mental health experts, Behind the Bet offers a rare, multi-dimensional perspective on the challenges and opportunities within the country’s gaming landscape.

According to Seun Abimbola, Programme Director of RGAAF, the project is intended to spark empathy and action.

“Behind the Bet is more than a documentary — it’s a wake-up call. We want to shift the narrative from judgment to understanding, and from awareness to action,” he said. “Our mission is to ensure that support systems are available for people struggling with gambling addiction across Africa.”

The screening will bring together representatives from the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, and other partners, alongside members of the media, civil society, and the gaming community.

The event will also mark the launch of RGAAF’s ‘Help One Life’ campaign, a monthly giving initiative encouraging members of the public to donate ₦1,000 (or $1) in support of intervention and rehabilitation programmes for individuals battling gambling addiction.