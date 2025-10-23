NEXIM, GIZ Boost Access to Finance for SMEs Exporters with EXCEL Programme  

Dike Onwuamaeze





In a bid to further develop Nigerian non-oil export, the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) and its strategic partner, GIZ Nigeria, yesterday in Lagos held a one-day workshop for Nigeria’s Small, and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) on how to boost their export businesses with enhanced access to finance.

The workshop was tagged “SME Export Finance Sensitisation Forum (EXCEL Programme).”

In her welcome remarks, the Head, Lagos Regional Office, NEXIM, Mrs. Daniella A. Jarikre-Ikazoboh, said that “today’s gathering represents a significant step in our collective mission to enhance access to finance for Nigeria’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) – the bedrock of our economy and vital agents for sustainable growth and export diversification.

“As we know, MSMEs form the backbone of modern economies. In Nigeria, over 41 million MSMEs account for nearly 97 per cent of registered businesses, contributing close to 48 per cent of GDP and employing almost 88 per cent of our workforce.

“Yet, they continue to face challenges such as limited access to affordable finance, weak infrastructure, and capacity gaps that often threaten their survival. These are precisely the challenges the EXCEL Programme seeks to address.”

Jarikre-Ikazoboh explained that “the EXCEL Programme was conceived as a transformative platform to identify, strengthen, and finance export-ready MSMEs.

“Through digital tools, targeted capacity building, and tailored financing, EXCEL empowers small businesses to scale operations, enhance product quality, and access regional and international markets – in line with NEXIM Bank’s mandate to promote non-oil export diversification and inclusive trade

Speaking in the same vein, the Cluster Coordinator, Sustainable Economic Development Cluster, GIZ Nigeria and ECOWAS, Dr. Didier Djoumessi, said that GIZ Nigeria is pleased to support this important initiative and to collaborate with NEXIM in advancing opportunities for MSMEs.

Djoumessi, who was represented by the Head of Component Access to Finance, GIZ, Ms. Sina Uti-Waziri, said that the event “reflects the importance we all attach to strengthening the role of Nigeria’s MSMEs in shaping a more diversified and resilient economy.

“Today’s forum marks the third of a series of sensitisation sessions, with editions already done in Abuja and Plateau State, one more session coming up in Edo State next week.

“These efforts underline NEXIM’s leadership and our shared commitment to equipping MSMEs with the knowledge and financial access they need to succeed in export markets.”

He said that from GIZ’s perspective, “supporting this program reflects our belief that Nigeria’s MSMEs hold enormous untapped potential.

“With the right combination of finance, capacity building, and market access, MSMEs can seize opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and beyond.”

Djoumessi said that in Nigeria, GIZ operates through various areas of intervention, including the ECOWAS Commission support, Just Transition, Agricultural, and the Sustainable Economic Development support, within which the SEDIN Programme – Sustainable and Inclusive Economic Development for Decent Employment in Nigeria – is situated.

The SEDIN Programme, according to him, is structured into five key components: Access to Finance, Access to Markets, Business Enabling Environment, Infrastructure, and the Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, with each topic playing a vital role in supporting MSMEs and promoting decent employment across Nigeria.

“I want to encourage all participants to take full advantage of today’s forum.

“Together, through initiatives like this one, we can build an inclusive, export-ready MSME sector that makes meaningful contributions to Nigeria’s diversification agenda and long-term growth,” he said.

In her presentation, The Regional Coordinator, Lagos, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Mrs. Bolanle Emmanuel, told the MSMEs that exporting required deep understanding of regulations, logistics, and quality standards.

Emmanuel also noted that many MSMEs lacked this vital experience and network access.

She said: “The NEPC Mentorship Programme bridges this gap by providing structured guidance and hands-on learning.

“It transforms interest into export success by building the capacity of potential exporters and turning them to exporters to foster sustainable growth in the non-oil export sector.”