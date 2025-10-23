FG Disburses N32.9bn to States as Health Access Expands Nationwide

The Federal Government has commenced the disbursement of N32.9 billion to all the 36 states in the federation and primary healthcare centres under the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund.

Minister of Health and Coordinating Minister of Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, has announced the disbursement of N32.9 billion – the third round this year – to all states and primary healthcare centers under the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF).

The funds, approved by the Ministerial Oversight Committee (MOC) and guided by the newly launched BHCPF 2.0 Guidelines, are aimed at improving the quality of health services delivered to Nigerians by supporting facility operations, providing stipends for health workers, and expanding access to care.

Speaking on Wednesday during the 3rd Quarter MOC Meeting in Abuja, Pate emphasized that the new guidelines mark a major milestone in Nigeria’s health reform agenda under President Bola Tinubu.

He noted that a Joint Task Force, working closely with the ICPC, has been activated to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of the funds at community levels.

The Minister commended state governors, commissioners for health, and development partners for their continued collaboration in strengthening Nigeria’s primary healthcare system.

Highlighting the steady progress in healthcare delivery, Pate revealed that more than 21 million Nigerians are now covered by health insurance, with over 11,000 pregnant women receiving emergency medical treatment, 15,000 women accessing obstetric care, and half a million pregnant women covered for maternal services through the BHCPF.

He added that over 80 million visits were recorded at primary healthcare centers in the first two quarters of 2025 – a fourfold increase compared to 2023 – reflecting the growing public confidence in the system.

The Minister also announced that a Mini Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) will be commissioned to provide updated data in 2026, helping the government assess progress in maternal and child health outcomes.

Preliminary data already shows a 12% reduction in maternal mortality compared to 2023, signaling that reforms and investments are beginning to yield results.

Pate further noted significant gains from the ongoing integrated immunization campaign, which targets 106 million children aged 0–14 across Nigeria. The campaign, covering measles, rubella, polio, and neglected tropical diseases, has already achieved over 92% uptake in northern states, surpassing initial targets.

He called on civil society and the media to continue supporting government efforts by informing Nigerians about available services and amplifying success stories across the health sector.