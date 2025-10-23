BUILDMACEX to Showcase Modern Technology on Structural Design

Atlantic Exhibition Nigeria Limited, a leading exhibition and trade fair organiser, has announced the return of West Africa’s largest building, construction and machinery exhibition (BUILDMACEX 2026).

Scheduled to hold in Lagos, the exhibition will bring together global industry leaders, professionals, innovators, stakeholders and the general public to explore the revolution of modern technology on structural design.

Speaking during a recent virtual press conference to announce the upcoming exhibition, Event Manager at Atlantic Exhibition, Vivian Sesi Godonuve, said: “BUILDMACEX has always been at the forefront of shaping conversations around construction and infrastructure in West Africa. The 2026 edition is designed to emphasise how technology and innovation are transforming structural design and redefining the built environment. We are creating a platform where ideas meet action, where stakeholders can forge partnerships that will strengthen our region’s construction industry for decades to come.”

According to her, beyond the exhibition floor, BUILDMACEX 2026 will provide valuable opportunities for knowledge exchange through industry-led conferences, technical sessions, and panel discussions featuring top experts in engineering, design, and infrastructure.