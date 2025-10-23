Air Peace Launches Direct Flights from Abuja to London

· Partners Mainland BlockParty for ‘Last Daze of Summer’

Air Peace, West and Central Africa’s largest carrier, is set to revolutionise travel between Nigeria and the UK with the launch of direct flights from Abuja to London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports, starting October 26, 2025.

This milestone makes Air Peace the first Nigerian airline to operate direct flights from the nation’s capital to both of London’s major airports.

The direct flights will offer greater flexibility, convenience and value for Nigerians and the diaspora, with round-trip fares starting from N1 million. Passengers will enjoy generous baggage allowances and seamless domestic connections from major Nigerian cities through Abuja.

Travellers from London can also now connect to key Nigerian destinations, including Lagos, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Benin, Warri, Owerri, Kano, Yola, Gombe, and Asaba, using a single ticket.

Chairman of Air Peace, Dr. Allen Onyema, commented on the milestone, saying: “From our first flight, we made a promise to tell a different story about Africa; one of pride, excellence and connection. Our new Abuja-London services represent opportunities for trade, for tourism, and for every Nigerian who dreams of easier, more affordable travel. Air Peace remains committed to democratising the skies, making international routes accessible without compromising safety or service.”

To celebrate the launch, Air Peace is partnering with Mainland BlockParty (MBP), Africa’s biggest youth festival, for its London edition, ‘Last Daze of Summer’, holding on Sunday, October 26, 2025 at LDN East. Event attendees will have a chance to win a return ticket from London to Abuja this December. To qualify for the draw, attendees are encouraged to visit the social pages of the Air Peace and MBP and follow the prompts.

The Founder and Convener of the Mainland BlockParty, Tobi Mohammed, added that: “The Mainland BlockParty has always been about connection across music, culture and people. Partnering with Air Peace for our London edition celebrates that same spirit on a global scale. We’re taking the energy of the Nigerian youth scene to London, where many in our community live, study and create. This collaboration shows that home is never too far away and that African creativity can now travel as freely as the people who shape it.”

Headlining the ‘Last Daze of Summer’ BlockParty is DJames, the Red Bull 3Style UK Champion and one of the most dynamic names in the global music scene. Known for his seamless fusion of Afrobeats, Dancehall, and Soca, DJames has shared stages with artists like Drake and The Weeknd, electrifying audiences from London to Lagos. Also confirmed to grace the stage is Zlatan, one of Nigeria’s most consistent and relentless rappers since his breakout in 2019.

For Africans in the diaspora, the yearning for the familiar – the sounds of Afrobeats, the warmth of shared culture, and the unifying power of dance – is ever-present.

Mainland BlockParty delivers that experience, creating festivals and events that serve as cultural touchpoints for diasporans longing for home. Whether it’s in London, Atlanta, New York, or Toronto, the brand recreates the unmistakable vibe of a Lagos event, igniting a sense of belonging across borders.