Tinubu Extends Surveyor-General of the Federation, Abduganiyu Adebomehin’s Tenure By Two Years 

* Extension effective from Jan 5, 2026

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the extension of the tenure of the Surveyor-General of the Federation, Mr AbuduGaniyu Adebomehin, by two years.

The extension, in a statement issued on Wednesday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, which takes effect from January 5, 2026, was necessitated by the recent transfer of the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation (OSGOF) to the Presidency.

The Surveyor-General has already initiated reforms across critical sectors of geospatial data systems, which the president is keen to see completed.

The president, according to the release, expects Adebomehin to consolidate the reforms within the next two years, focusing on national land management and administration, highways and abutting land infrastructure coordination, reclamation and erosion control programmes, and other related matters of strategic national importance.

Adebomehin was appointed the Surveyor-General of the Federation (SGoF) by late President Muhammadu Buhari on January 5, 2022.