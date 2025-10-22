Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, Ambode, Other APC Stakeholders Endorse Tinubu for Reelection

•Ministers, federal lawmakers, Lagos supporters roll out achievements of govt

•Party stakes N20m prize money for LG with the highest registered voters

Segun James





The re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu got a major boost yesterday, as high profile stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) endorsed the president for another term of four years at a forum in Lagos.

Although the endorsement did not come as a surprise given Tinubu’s tight hold on the politics of the state since 1999, it was significant for a man who lost the state in the last presidential election. This time, all the stakeholders seemed to have come together in unison to give him the nod. And they are leaving no stone unturned in that regard.

The decision was reached by thousands of the party’s chieftains and members during the APC Stakeholders’ Forum 2025 held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island.

Some of the stakeholders included Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; two of his predecessors, Mr Babatunde Fashola and Mr Akinwunmi Ambode; Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; his wife, Oluremi; and Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

Also endorsing the president were members of APC National Working Committee (NWC) and State Working Committee (SWC), serving and former federal and state lawmakers, appointees, council chairmen, as well as traditional, religious, political, women, youth, student leaders and members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC).

Equally present were members of the State Executive Council, market leaders, and community development associations.

While ministers, federal lawmakers, and other Lagos supporters rolled out some of the major achievements of the government, the party leadership staked N20 million prize money for any local government with the highest registered voters.

The motion endorsing Tinubu for another term in 2027 was moved by the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, and seconded by Obasa. They said the president had done a lot in the last two years to qualify for the presidency in the next general election.

Sanwo-Olu said Tinubu deserved to be supported for another term because he had fulfilled many of his campaign promises to Nigerians.

He stated, “Our president, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was once the 12th governor of Lagos State. We have listened to all of our stakeholders here today. And all of the representatives of the stakeholders in the Lagos APC have come to the conclusion that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should return as our president in 2027.

“I believe that this message will get to Aso Rock, it will get to the Villa and will get to all the nooks and crannies of this great country.”

While moving the motion, Shotobi said, “We endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to go for the second time. So I move.”

Obasa, seconding the motion, said, “In view of the submissions made by all the stakeholders and the motion just being moved by our Royal Majesty of Ikorodu, I do hereby second the motion of my colleagues from Lagos State and of our Assembly and the people of Lagos State. I so second.”

Speaking on why Tinubu should be considered for another term, Hamzat said, “As we look toward the future, we must recognise the importance of continuity.

“The leadership at the federal level, under the visionary guidance of His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has continued to demonstrate courage, vision, and commitment to national transformation.

“The reforms being experienced under the leadership of our revered leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, are being driven by renewed hope, productive governance, and economic recovery.

“It is, therefore, in our collective interest and in the spirit of progress that we, as loyal members of the APC family in Lagos State, endorse and support the leadership at the federal level for a second term.

“We owe it to our party, to our state, and to our nation to continue to build upon the achievements we have made. Let us go back to our wards, our local governments, and our constituencies as ambassadors of the APC, spreading the message of good governance, unity, and progress.

“Let us mobilise, sensitise, and encourage others to stand firmly behind our leaders, confident that the continuity of progressive leadership will bring even greater prosperity to our people.”

On the performance of the incumbent government in Lagos State, Hamzat said residents in the last six years had witnessed a remarkable transformation across all sectors under the Sanwo-Olu administration.

According to him, “Over the past six years, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and guided by the THEMES+ Agenda, an acronym for Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy; Entertainment and Tourism; and Security and Governance, we have witnessed a remarkable transformation across all sectors.

“I say with boldness that THEMES+ Agenda was not just a slogan; it was a blueprint for progress; a plan anchored on deliberate, inclusive, and sustainable development, from infrastructure renewal to human capacity building. Lagos has continued to move forward with incredible energy and purpose.

The deputy governor said, “Today, Lagos stands tall as a model of excellence and a beacon of good governance. Other states across Nigeria continue to visit Lagos to understudy our systems, from taxation and revenue administration to traffic management, healthcare delivery, and urban planning. This is not by chance; it is the product of consistency, planning, and execution.”

In a lecture, titled, “Voter Apathy and the Sanctity of Election in Nigeria’s Budding Democracy,” Fashola said people should be mobilised, and the youth engaged to vote during elections.

He said, “The Lagos APC Stakeholders Forum is coming up at a time when some of those who stood in emergence as opposition are now seeing how difficult it is to form a merger like APC did. The opposition are now seeing the long rope we walked back then to get to where we are.

“Political party participation is based on enthusiasm. If people are enthusiastic, they will turn out to vote. But hope is not lost because we are in a season of renewed hope, and therefore we will turn it into a renewed hope for our party and programmes.”

Other speakers at the event, which included members of the federal cabinet and the National Assembly, also highlighted some of the achievements of Tinubu in different sectors since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

The state chapter of the party announced a N20 million prize money for the local government that recorded highest number of newly registered voters in the ongoing continuous voters’ registration exercise. Chairman of APC in the state, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, disclosed this during the stakeholders’ forum.

Ojelabi stated that the party had put everything in place for smooth registration, and called on all members of the party to go out and mobilise people to register.

Ojelabi, who also announced that the ward with the highest number of newly registered voters would get a N5 million cash prize, stated that the party was not leaving anything to chance in mobilising people to register and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).