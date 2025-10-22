PALFA Advocates Innovative Methodology to Achieve Africa Agenda 2063

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Pan-African Literacy for All (PALFA) has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing literacy and education in Africa through innovative learning methodologies, aligning with the continent’s long-term development blueprint – the Africa Agenda 2063.

Speaking at the 14th PALFA conference, held recently at the University of Lagos, the incoming Chair of the International Development Committee Africa, Prof. Gabriel Egbe, stated that literacy remains the gateway to development and that Africa’s educational systems must evolve to meet the challenges of the future.

“When we talk about literacy, we’re not just referring to the ability to read and write, but the capacity to use printed and spoken words for the advancement of humanity. Africa’s aspirations under Agenda 2063 cannot be realised without transforming the way literacy is taught and learned,” he said, stressing that artificial intelligence, digital tools, and innovative teaching techniques must now be integrated into classrooms to ensure that African learners are globally competitive.

Egbe noted that having been in the forefront of literacy empowerment in Africa since 1999, PALFA is positioned to support the new agenda through literacy dialogues.

“This will ensure that Africa contributes significantly to the building of a ‘literate, creative and adaptive citizenry equipped with 21st century skills for a competitive global environment’. This lofty vision will, however, remain a mirage if the depressing education and literacy statistics at the continental, regional, and national levels are not addressed as a matter of urgency and priority.

“The African continent, as a youthful population with low literacy rates, is characterised by a high percentage of out-of-school children (ages five to nine), while seven out of 10 children are unable to read and comprehend a passage at age 10. The future is already here with us. We can’t continue teaching the same way. We must train children to become relevant in the global space by embracing technology and forward-looking methods of learning,” Egbe said.

The conference, with the theme ‘Shaping the Future of Africa through Innovative Literacy Approaches’, showcased emerging models in mother-tongue literacy, digital content creation, and AI-driven educational resources.

One of the highlights was a demonstration of how teachers can produce learning materials using technology at little or no cost – a move to ease the burden on educators while promoting inclusive learning.

“We are developing materials in local languages using AI. Teachers no longer need to struggle; technology can make teaching and learning more seamless and pleasurable,” Egbe explained.

The conversation also addressed growing concerns about Africa’s heavy dependence on ICT in education. Responding to such concerns, Egbe maintained that technological transformation is inevitable.

“Every era in human history faced resistance to change — from the invention of books to television and computers. The world of the future is technological, and if we are not part of it, we risk being left behind,” he said.

The President, Literacy Promotion Association, Nigeria (LiPAN), Prof. Nkechi Christopher, emphasised that digital transformation should not erase Africa’s cultural identity.

While acknowledging the continent’s infrastructural and policy challenges, such as limited ICT access and poor electricity, Christopher noted that progress is underway.

“Just recently, teachers in Oyo State received tablets for digital learning, even in remote areas. But we need strong government policies to sustain these efforts and ensure coordinated implementation across the continent,” said Christopher.

Speakers at the two-day conference, which attracted members from other countries, maintained that government support remains crucial in scaling digital literacy and bridging the gap between innovation and accessibility.

“PALFA, through its network of national literacy associations, continues to promote inclusive education and policy reforms that advance literacy as a tool for economic and social transformation,” Christopher said.