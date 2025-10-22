Oyebanji Restates Commitment to Education Development

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has restated his administration’s commitment to the development of education system that meets the challenges and demands of the 21st century, describing it as the most valuable investment any government can bequeath to its citizens.

The governor stated this while receiving the Ekiti-born teacher, Mr. Anifowose Oluwaseyi, who recently set a Guinness World Record for organising the largest gathering of teachers in the world, in his office in Ado-Ekiti.

Oyebanji said his administration is deliberately investing in reforms that will make education in the state globally competitive and responsive to modern realities.

He added that the world is changing rapidly so the state must continuously upgrade its teaching methods, curriculum and learning environment to produce citizens that can thrive in a knowledge-driven economy.

He emphasized that his government is deliberate about creating an education ecosystem that focuses on quality teaching and conducive learning environment.

“If you look at the six pillars of our administration, you will see human capital development, we try as much as possible to strike a balance between infrastructure and human development and we have been deliberate in ensuring that we create an ecosystem that strikes a balance between what you teach, how you teach it and where you teach it because we believe strongly that the future of education rests on those pillars.

“Though SUBEB and ministry of education, we have tried to upgrade our infrastructure, recalibrate our curriculum to make it relevant to the needs of the 21st century and we also try as much as possible to ensure that the welfare of the teachers is taken into consideration,” Oyebanji said.

While congratulating Anifowose for his record-breaking achievement, the governor said it is a reflection of Ekiti’s intellectual strength and deep rooted respect for education.

He promised that the government would continue to recognise and support Ekiti indigenes who bring honour to the state, adding that Anifowose’s achievement aligns with his vision of transforming education into a tool for empowerment, innovation and sustainable development in the 21st century.

“I congratulate you on behalf of Ekiti people. Let me first thank you for the honour you have done to Ekiti and for also lifting up the teaching profession, which is one of the noble professions in the world, but unfortunately people don’t see it that way; but as a government we believe strongly that acquisition of knowledge is one of the greatest assets government should give to the citizens,” the governor stated.

Anifowose thanked the governor for granting him audience, and for his continued investment in education and for his administration’s policies that have motivated teachers to perform better.

Anifowose, who said the visit was to officially present the Guinness World Record plaque to the governor, briefed him about the historic event that earned him the recognition and brought together over 15,000 teachers from across the country and beyond. He said the event was not just about setting a world record, but creating a platform to give teachers a voice and recognise their indispensable contribution to nation building.