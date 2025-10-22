NOSDRA Relaunches Environmental Sensitivity Index Map

The National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) has relaunched an updated Environmental Sensitivity Index (ESI) Map.

NOSDRA relaunched the ESI Map at an event in Abuja on Tuesday during which it also unveiled the agency’s Compendium of Achievements.

Delivering the keynote address, the Minister of Environment, Mallam Balarabe Abbas-Lawal, who commended NOSDRA’s giant strides under its present leadership, described the relaunch of ESI Map as a clear reflection of President Bola Tinubu administration’s commitment to safeguarding the environment, promoting institutional accountability, and advancing sustainable development in line with Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Abbas-Lawal noted that the Compendium of Achievements and updated ESI Map provide a transparent record of NOSDRA’s performance and underscore the Federal Government’s drive toward evidence-based environmental governance and data-driven decision-making.

Highlighting key milestones, he revealed that NOSDRA conducted 1,424 Joint Investigation Visits (JIVs), recovered 15,980 barrels of crude oil from 1,512 recorded spills, and issued 660 Closeout Certificates for major clean-up projects including Bodo and HYPREP.

The Minister also commended the Agency’s recognition as the top-performing MDA in Nigeria’s 2024 Transparency and Integrity Index, repeating its remarkable feat from 2023.

He expressed concern about the growing menace of artisanal refining, which accounts for about 82 percent of oil spills nationwide, urging NOSDRA to intensify surveillance, community engagement, and enforcement to curb the practice.

Also speaking, NOSDRA Board Chairman, Mr. Edward Omo-Erewa, congratulated the Director-General, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, and the entire staff of the agency “for their commitment, professionalism, impressive accomplishment, and the agency’s proactive approach to oil spill response and environmental monitoring.”

He further called for continued collaboration among government agencies, industry players, and host communities to promote transparency, accountability, and environmental sustainability in the oil and gas sector.

In his opening remarks, the Director-General of NOSDRA, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, said the unveiling of the Compendium of Achievements and relaunch of the ESI Map “represent not only a documentation of achievements, but also a reaffirmation of NOSDRA’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and environmental stewardship.”

Engr. Woke highlighted that the Compendium captures the Agency’s major milestones across policy implementation, capacity development, enforcement, and technological innovation.

The DG emphasized that the relaunch of the Environmental Sensitivity Index (ESI) Map is a major step forward in Nigeria’s environmental management system. The new version integrates geospatial and socio-economic data to identify sensitive areas, enabling timely and coordinated responses to oil spill incidents. He reaffirmed NOSDRA’s readiness to deepen inter-agency collaboration and uphold international best practices in protecting Nigeria’s environment.

He assured that NOSDRA would “continues to leverage technology to enhance oil spill response efficiency through platforms such as the Oil Spill Monitor, Gas Flare Tracker, and Methane Emission Tracker, which provide real-time environmental data for regulatory action.”

Engr. Woke further noted that NOSDRA’s efforts had strengthened collaboration with key partners, including international organizations, oil companies, and local communities, leading to improved remediation practices and stronger environmental governance.

According to him, the Agency had equally invested heavily in staff training and institutional reforms, ensuring that its workforce remains well-equipped to address emerging environmental challenges.

Woke concluded by dedicating the Agency’s achievements to the collective efforts of its staff and stakeholders, reiterating his administration’s determination to sustain the momentum of transparency, innovation, and accountability that has earned NOSDRA national recognition.