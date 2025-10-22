Mary Ojulari Foundation Opens Applications for Vanguard Fellowship Cohort 2 — Building on a $125,000 Legacy of Empowerment

The Mary Ojulari Foundation has opened the call for applications for the Vanguard Fellowship Cohort 2, its flagship entrepreneurship initiative designed to identify, equip, and elevate visionary innovators across Nigeria.

Following a highly successful inaugural cohort that supported 25 entrepreneurs with $125,000 in business growth funding, the Foundation is inviting a new generation of changemakers to join the Vanguard community — a platform where ideas meet opportunity, mentorship, and measurable impact.

The second cohort of the Vanguard Fellowship continues the Foundation’s mission to nurture purpose-driven entrepreneurs who are building sustainable solutions to pressing community and economic challenges. Through a combination of capacity building, business mentorship, and catalytic funding, the programme empowers participants to turn vision into viable enterprise.

Applications are open from 24 September to 26 October 2025, with shortlisting on 30 October and interviews scheduled for 1–2 November 2025.

Shortlisted applicants will participate in the Ignite Bootcamp, a two-week immersive learning experience running from 10–21 November 2025, followed by Pitch Day on 20–21 November. During the Pitch Day, fellows will present their business ideas to a panel of investors and industry leaders for a chance to receive seed funding and ongoing mentorship.

Speaking about the initiative, Mrs Mary Ojulari, Founder of the Mary Ojulari Foundation, said the Fellowship is designed to bridge the gap between innovation and opportunity.

“There are so many ideas that fade, not because they lack potential, but because they lack access to capital, mentorship, and the right mindset,” Mrs Ojulari said.

“The Vanguard Fellowship exists to nurture those ideas and the exceptional individuals behind them. We’re building a community of bold thinkers who lead with purpose, create sustainable value, and inspire others to rise.”

She added that empowerment, at its core, must create a ripple effect — transforming individuals while strengthening the communities they serve.

“Our goal is to support founders who are intentional, disciplined, and ready to build solutions that make lives better. The impact must circulate — when one is lifted, others should rise too.”

Applications are open to aspiring and emerging entrepreneurs *across Nigeria* who are developing innovative, sustainable solutions to real challenges in their communities.

Each applicant may submit either a five-minute video or a 750-word written piece detailing their story, business idea, and vision for impact.

Submissions should be sent to vanguardfellowship@maryojularifoundation.org. Further details, including the application toolkit and updates, are available on the Foundation’s official social media pages.