House Calls on Works Ministry, Others to Rehabilitate, Expand Bida-Agaie-Lapai-Lambata-Diko Road

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to immediately mobilise resources and contractors to commence the full rehabilitation, expansion and completion of the Bida-Agaie-Lapai-Lambata-Diko Road, especially the sections between Bida and Agaie.

The resolution of the House followed the adoption of an urgent motion at the plenary on Wednesday by Hon. Saidu Abdullahi.

Presenting the motion, the lawmaker expressed deep grief over the recent tanker explosion at Essa Village in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State, which tragically claimed over 30 lives and left more than 40 others injured, destroying vehicles, livestock, and perishable goods worth millions of naira.

Abdulahi noted that the tragic incident occurred along the Bida-Agaie-Lapai-Lambata-Diko Road, a major federal highway linking Niger State to the FCT and other parts of the country, serving as a vital route for the transportation of petroleum products, agricultural commodities and other goods.

He explained that the Essa Village disaster is only one among several recurrent tanker explosions and fatal accidents that have occurred along the corridor in recent months, leading to the persistent loss of lives, livelihoods, and public confidence in the safety of the route.

Abdulahi stressed that the Bida-Agaie-Lapai-Lambata-Diko Road has remained in deplorable condition for decades, despite successive administrations awarding multiple contracts for its rehabilitation, none of which has been fully executed or delivered.

He said the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the road was at a point under the Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme, a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model designed to leverage corporate tax obligations for critical infrastructure delivery.

The lawmaker expressed worry that despite the potential of the Tax Credit Scheme to fast-track infrastructural development, the Federal Government recently announced cancellation of NNPC intervention on roads; leaving several ongoing or proposed projects – including the Bida-Agaie-Lapai-Lambata-Diko Road in uncertainty and execution limbo.

Abdulahi expressed concern that the continued neglect of this vital highway has resulted in frequent gridlocks, destruction of goods, loss of productive hours, and severe hardship for commuters and residents, while turning the road into a death trap for motorists, tanker drivers and traders.

He said the Bida-Agaie-Lapai-Lambata-Diko corridor was not only crucial to Niger State but also to the nation’s economic network, connecting agricultural production zones to markets and the FCT, thereby demanding immediate federal attention and sustainable interventions;

The House resolved “Urge the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to immediately mobilize resources and contractors to commence full rehabilitation, expansion, and completion of the Bida-Agaie-Lapai-Lambata-Diko Road, especially the sections between Bida and Agaie.

“Mandate the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and relevant agencies to intensify enforcement of safety standards for tanker and heavy-duty operations, ensuring compliance with roadworthiness, loading procedures, and emergency response protocols.”

The House also urged NEMA to provide relief materials and medical support to the victims and families of the Essa Village tanker explosion.

It also mandated the House Committees on Works, FERMA, FRSC, and Finance to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the road and the status of its previous contractual arrangements, and report back within two weeks for further legislative action.