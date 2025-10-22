  • Wednesday, 22nd October, 2025

Heirs Insurance  Group Announces Winners of its Essay Competition,

Business | 41 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

Heirs Insurance Group , has announced winners of the  4th edition of the Heirs Insurance Essay Championship, a nationwide competition promoting financial literacy and academic excellence among secondary school students and educators.

The grand finale, held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, brought together students, parents, and academic leaders for a celebration of knowledge and creativity. This year’s edition, which attracted over 5,000 entries from junior secondary school students nationwide, was anchored on the topic “The Role of Insurance in Keeping Families Safe and Secure”.

Speaking on the competition, Sector Head, Heirs Insurance Group, Niyi Onifade,  announcing the result said after a rigorous evaluation process by a distinguished panel of academic professionals, independently verified by Deloitte & Touche, 13-year-old Rhema-Love Abraham of Precepts Learning Field, Lagos, emerged 

 the overall winner, earning a N5 million scholarship and a N1 million grant for her school.

Bernice Michael of S-TEE High School, Lagos, claimed the second-place position, winning a N2 million scholarship, while Afopefoluwa Tofio-Jacobs of D-IVY College, Ogun State, took third place, receiving a N1 million scholarship.

He said this  year, Heirs Insurance introduced the inaugural Teachers Prize, to honor teachers promoting insurance awareness within their schools and communities. 

According to him, this  initiative was created to democratise access to insurance literacy, working collaboratively with teachers and educators.

Onifade, commended all the participants for their creativity and drive, emphasising the group’s commitment to nurturing future leaders through education.

He said, “We are proud of every student and teacher who participated in this year’s Essay Championship. Their creativity, curiosity, and dedication reflect the future we envision for our nation; one built on knowledge, innovation, and resilience. At Heirs Insurance Group, we believe financial literacy is a powerful tool for empowerment and transformation.”

