CVA 2025: Over 50 Brands Set for Honour 

Preparations are in top gear for the 2025 edition of the Consumers Value Awards (CVA), as More than 50 brands gearing  up to wear the badge of honour  the 2025 edition of the Consumers Value Awards (CVA),  slated for  November 26, 2025.

Speaking with the media, Chief Executive Officer of BrandXchange and Convener of the CVA, Akonte Ekine,  confirmed that official notification letters have been delivered to all winning brands across both private and public sectors.

“Just as we invested significant effort in public awareness during the voting process, we have also ensured that every winner is formally informed. The response so far has been fantastic, and preparations are in top gear for another exciting and successful edition of the CVA,” Ekine stated.

According to him, this year’s event will hold at  the  Radisson Blu Hotel, Isaac John Street, Lagos, and promises to be an engaging celebration of brands that truly deliver value to Nigerian consumers.

Ekine further disclosed that several government agencies, including the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), have confirmed attendance and pledged regulatory support for the fourth edition of the awards.

The theme for CVA 2025, “Beyond Prices: Consumer Trust, Digital Experience, and Brand Accountability,” reflects the growing need for brands to go beyond price adjustments and focus on delivering consistent quality and trust in a challenging economy.

“In recent years, we’ve seen various sectors adjust prices while product quality and service experience remain unchanged—or even decline. There’s no better time to hold brands accountable than now when consumers’ disposable income is shrinking,” Ekine added.

The previous three editions of the CVA brought together government representatives, senior brand executives, and consumer advocates across industries. The 2025 edition will continue that tradition, introducing a new Public Sector Category where citizens voted for government agencies based on their service experience and engagement.

