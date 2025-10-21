UBA Empowers Next Generation of Leaders as 700 Youths Join GMAP Initiative

Kayode Tokede

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, continues to demonstrate its commitment to youth empowerment and leadership development as 700 young professionals joined the bank through the Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP), signalling a major investment in the next generation of leaders who will continue to drive the continent’s economic and financial transformation.

At the graduation ceremony held in Lagos, the bank celebrated graduates from Nigeria and across African countries where the bank operates.

UBA’s Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu; Deputy Group Managing Director, Chukwuma Nweke, and other Board Members, Executive Management, faculty members, were on ground to receive the newly graduated professionals into the UBA Tribe.

In his speech, Elumelu, who referred to the graduands as “lions and lionesses”, reiterated the bank’s commitment towards raising the next generation of passionate and competent leaders on the continent.

“We are happy to have you as part of this tribe. At UBA, we strongly believe in the transformative power of young people, and that is why we designed this programme that allows us to transfer the baton of knowledge and experience onto others,” he said. “A few decades ago, I started out just like you fresh out of the university, and I am glad that this organisation is providing for you that same opportunity that I got, and I look forward to seeing you guys prove your worth.”

Also speaking at the event, Deputy Managing Director, Chukwuma Nweke, who represented the Group Managing Director, Oliver Alawuba, celebrated the graduates’ perseverance and reaffirmed the bank’s belief in human capital development.

“This ceremony is a celebration of potential, perseverance and purpose. You all are not just graduates; you are our next generation of innovators, leaders, and ambassadors of an enduring legacy. This program reflects our belief that Africa’s future will be shaped not by chance, but by capable and courageous Press leaders like you,” he said.

Nweke elaborated on the rigorous, six-month Graduate Management Accelerated Programme (GMAP), which, according to him, blended classroom learning, digital simulations, field assignments, and mentorship from senior executives.