MAN Honours Gov Otu for Championing Made-in-Nigeria Goods

‎Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has been conferred with the Champion of Made-in-Nigeria Products award by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), in recognition of his administration’s commitment to the growth and patronage of indigenous products and services.

‎The award was presented at the 5th Adeola Odutola Lecture held in Lagos, where captains of industry, policymakers and development partners gathered to celebrate contributions to Nigeria’s industrial advancement.

Governor Otu was represented by his deputy, Hon. Peter Odey, who received the plaque on his behalf.

‎Presenting the award, MAN President, Francis Meshioye, commended Governor Otu’s administration for “walking the talk” on local content development through practical policies and procurement choices that have stimulated domestic manufacturing and created jobs.

“The Cross River example proves that leadership by example is the most powerful endorsement of the Made-in-Nigeria vision,” he stated.

‎In his remarks, Deputy Governor Odey described the recognition as “a validation of Governor Otu’s deliberate and consistent policies to reawaken Nigeria’s productive capacity.”

He noted that the administration’s focus was not merely on consumption but on creating a strong ecosystem where local manufacturers thrive.

“We have shown preference for locally made goods not out of sentiment, but conviction that Nigeria’s future lies in what we produce,” Odey said.

‎Highlighting tangible examples of this commitment, Odey disclosed that the Cross River State Government had within two years, procured about 80 vehicles from Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM), the Anambra-based automobile giant, with 130 pieces already pre-ordered.

“This singular action reflects our belief that Nigerian ingenuity deserves the highest level of state patronage,” he affirmed.

‎The deputy governor further revealed that the state had also purchased over 100 tractors from an indigenous manufacturing company based in Kwara State with an additional 220 yet to be delivered to the state government.

“Our agricultural mechanization drive is proudly supported by Nigerian-made equipment, showing that local manufacturers can compete on quality and reliability,” he added.

‎Odey said that the administration’s local content drive extends beyond procurement.

“Several of the roads we have completed—and those ongoing—are being executed by indigenous contractors,” he said, stressing that such empowerment strengthens local capacity, creates employment and retains capital within Nigeria’s economy.

‎He reiterated the government’s readiness to sustain an enabling environment for industry to flourish, noting that tax policies have been reviewed to incentivize local producers.

“We are building a Cross River where industry, innovation and investment can thrive. Our bias for homegrown solutions is unwavering,” the deputy governor said.

‎Odey then invited MAN to host its 2026 Annual General Meeting in Calabar.

“Cross River offers not just hospitality but a growing industrial base that reflects the spirit of the Nigerian manufacturer,” he said, assuring MAN of the state’s full support in advancing the nation’s industrial renaissance.

