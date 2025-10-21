Ekiti Witnesses Infrastructure Renaissance Under Oyebanji’s Leadership, Says Group

The Rights Monitoring Group (RMG) has applauded the exemplary leadership of Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, noting that his administration has become synonymous with peace, inclusive governance, and infrastructure-driven progress.

The group observed that, in a federation where political contestation often degenerates into acrimony, the prevailing unanimity of purpose among Ekiti political actors, including opposition leaders, is both legally and politically unprecedented.

According to the RMG, this consensus reaffirms the constitutional principle that governance is a continuum and underscores the duty of every elected government to promote peace, order, and good governance as envisaged under Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by its Acting National Coordinator, Dr. Leke Alao, the Group stated that Governor Oyebanji’s government has judiciously fulfilled this constitutional obligation.Through proactive conflict-management mechanisms, traditional institutions have been re-empowered to mediate disputes, significantly reducing incidents of farmers–herders clashes and rural banditry. Kidnapping, once endemic, has been curtailed through strategic coordination between local vigilance groups and state security apparatuses,” the statement read.

The RMG further commended the State’s monumental infrastructure projects,from road networks to healthcare facilities describing them as lawful appropriations of public funds under the Fiscal Responsibility Act and models of sound budgetary governance.Such prudence, the Group noted, reinforces the public trust doctrine and strengthens the legitimacy of governmental actions.

The Rights Monitoring Group, a coalition of fifty-five civil society organisations focused on electoral reform and sustainable development, emphasised that the prevailing peace and harmony in Ekiti are not coincidental but the outcome of sustained dialogue, lawful consultation, and adherence to constitutional principles.

“Governor Oyebanji’s administration stands today as a textbook illustration of how peace, law, and inclusive politics can coexist within a democratic framework,” the Group stated. “It is the considered view of the Rights Monitoring Group that Ekiti’s experience offers a legal and governance model for intergovernmental cooperation and subnational stability within the Nigerian federation.”