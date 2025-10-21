Constitution Breach: ADC Suspends South-South Vice Chairman 

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

African Democratic Congress (ADC) has suspended its National Vice Chairman (South-south), Dr. Usani Uguru Usani, with immediate effect, citing actions deemed detrimental to the unity and progress of the party.

The decision followed a meeting of the State Working Committee (SWC) of the ADC, Cross River State Chapter, held on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

In a statement released yesterday in Abuja and signed by the ADC’s State Publicity Secretary, Hon. James Otudor, the party said Dr. Usani’s recent conduct was inconsistent with the provisions of the ADC Constitution.

According to the statement, the SWC deliberated extensively on several petitions and reports that accused Dr. Usani of anti-party activities, insubordination to constituted authority, and other acts capable of undermining the image, cohesion, and electoral prospects of the ADC.

The statement noted that, “in accordance with the party’s constitution and disciplinary procedures, Dr. Usani’s suspension will remain in effect pending the outcome of a formal investigation by the relevant party organs.”

The committee also raised issues regarding the appointment of Ms. Jackie Wayas as Deputy National Publicity Secretary, expressing dissatisfaction over what it described as a lack of consultation with the state leadership prior to her appointment.

It observed that Ms. Wayas has not engaged with the Cross River State leadership since assuming the role, and alleged that her current disposition and loyalty appear to be skewed against the unity and growth of the ADC in the state.

“Consequently, the SWC urged the National Leadership to review her appointment and replace her with a competent, credible, and media-savvy individual from Cross River State with a verifiable record of commitment to the ideals of the ADC.

“In addition, the Cross River ADC expressed concern over certain individuals under the Coalition Movement who publicly declared their intention to join the ADC but have yet to formalize their membership months after doing so.

“While acknowledging that party registration is a continuous process, the committee warned that the ADC will not tolerate dual membership or allow its platform to be used by individuals pursuing multiple partisan interests.

“It further noted that some coalition members who participated in ADC strategy meetings have since accepted caretaker or leadership positions in their former political parties.”

The statement directed all coalition leaders and intending members to complete their registration at their respective ward levels within seven days, ending Saturday, October 25, 2025, or risk exclusion from leadership and decision-making processes within the party.

Reaffirming its loyalty to the National Leadership, the ADC Cross River Chapter assured members and supporters of its commitment to providing credible leadership and a people-centered alternative political direction for the state and the South-South region.

“We urge all members to remain calm, law-abiding, and steadfast as the party’s internal mechanisms for discipline, justice, and accountability take their full course,” the statement concluded.