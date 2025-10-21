Akume Urges CEOs of Federal Agencies to Uphold Accountability, Transparency, Integrity in Public Service

Funmi Ogundare





Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, yesterday, urged Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of federal government agencies to uphold the highest standards of accountability, transparency, and integrity in the performance of their duties.

Akume stressed that leadership in the public service was a sacred trust exercised on behalf of the Nigerian people.

He made the assertions at the opening ceremony of the 13th Cohort of the Mandatory Training Programme (MTP) for chief executive officers of federal agencies, organised by Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) in Badagry.

Akume stated that the CEOs were appointed based on their track records, saying they are expected to help drive the president’s vision of rebuilding and repositioning Nigeria through effective governance and institutional reform.

The SGF stated, “Leadership in the public service is fundamentally about stewardship, accountability, and impact.”

He said, “Every public officer holds office in trust for the people and must therefore demonstrate integrity, transparency, and commitment to service.”

He reminded the participants that as chief executives, they were the points of contact between government and citizens, stressing that their agencies’ responsiveness, efficiency, and quality of service shape public perception of government performance.

Declaring the ceremony open, Akume, who was represented by a legal academic at the University of Lagos, Professor Simon Akaayar, emphasised the eight presidential priorities under the Renewed Hope Agenda and the establishment of the Policy Coordination Office to ensure alignment with measurable outcomes.

He said the CEOs’ performance contracts and key result areas were designed to translate government policies into tangible benefits for Nigerians.

“The mission of governance is in your hands,” he said. “Every reform, every initiative, and every promise we make as a government will only be delivered when you bring forth your strength, integrity, innovation, and discipline,” he added.

The SGF described the training as a deliberate policy initiative to close leadership and governance gaps in the public sector, stating that while many appointees are accomplished professionals, they often lack familiarity with the administrative, legal, and policy frameworks governing public service operations.

According to him, the programme is designed to deepen participants’ understanding of fiscal responsibility, ethics, and accountability in public administration, while equipping them with tools to navigate complex bureaucratic systems and align agency performance with national development goals.

Earlier, in her remarks, Director-General of ASCON, Mrs. Funke Femi Adepoju, stated that the programme was designed to equip heads of federal parastatals and agencies with the leadership and governance competencies needed to translate national priorities into institutional results.

Adepoju stated that the training, organised in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) and Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), reflected the federal government’s commitment to building a competent and accountable public service.

She commended President Bola Tinubu for placing human capacity development at the centre of his Renewed Hope Agenda, stressing that his emphasis on competence, results, and ethical leadership aligns with ASCON’s vision of fostering governance excellence.

Adepoju said, “The president’s continuous emphasis on competence, results, and ethical leadership gives renewed impetus to what we do here at ASCON.”

She stated, “Through this programme, we are building a community of leaders who will champion reforms and deliver measurable outcomes for national development.”

She urged participants to approach the programme with openness and a commitment to applying the lessons learned to drive reforms within their respective organisations.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, reiterated the federal government’s commitment to building a competent, ethical, and digitally driven civil service capable of meeting citizens’ expectations and driving institutional reforms across all sectors.

Walson-Jack commended the institution for sustaining a strong tradition of capacity building for public sector leaders.

According to her, the programme aligns with the federal government’s broader vision of nurturing a public service that is competent, accountable, technology-driven, and citizen-focused, in line with the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025 (FCSSIP25).

Walson-Jack stated, “The programme reflects our collective commitment to building a public service that is competent, ethical, digitally empowered, and citizen-centred.”

She said, “It equips our leaders with the tools of governance and reform management, enabling them to drive institutional change in an era of technological disruption while leading with resilience, strategy, and ethical clarity.”

Emphasising the six strategic pillars of the FCSSIP25, capability building and talent management, performance management, integrated payroll and personnel systems, innovation, digitalisation, and staff welfare, Walson-Jack stressed that no reform strategy could succeed without leadership to drive it.

She stated that under the current administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the leadership of ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) must demonstrate excellence, agility, and transparency to meet rising public expectations and global governance standards.

She announced that participants at the two-week training would later proceed to Abuja for an executive masterclass for chief executives, one of several new modules designed to prepare senior officials for dignified transitions and institutional knowledge retention.

“This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to building a future-ready civil service and producing leaders capable of sustaining reform momentum,” Walson-Jack stated. She added, “As chief executives, you are the custodians of government policy and the interface between the state and citizens, the quality of your leadership determines the quality of governance.”

Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, emphasised the importance of continuous training and retraining for chief executives of government agencies to enhance public service delivery, accountability, and leadership effectiveness in the country’s governance system.

Agoro commended the institution for its consistency and dedication to advancing the capacity of Nigeria’s public leadership.

He described ASCON’s contribution to the professional development of public servants as invaluable and critical to ongoing reforms aimed at repositioning the public service for greater impact.

Agoro said, “Training helps leaders to develop new skills, enhance decision-making, promote professionalism, and build a more agile and citizen-centred public service.”

He explained, “Given the dynamic nature of service delivery, technological advancement, and socio-economic realities, it is imperative that public sector leaders continually upgrade their skills and strategic approaches.”