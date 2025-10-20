‘HUE’ Creates New Stage for African Artistes

Iyke Bede

Platforming local voices takes a fresh turn with ‘HUE,’ a new music performance series giving African artistes the space to be heard on their own terms. The platform spotlights raw, homegrown talent through intimate live sessions that capture them in their most authentic form.

Developed by Dapper Music & Entertainment, ‘HUE’ borrows the simplicity of global performance formats but redefines it for African expression. Each performance is filmed against a single-colour backdrop, allowing the artistes, their sound, and emotion to take full focus.

“For us, the idea was to create a space where artists could perform without distraction — just the voice, the colour, and the emotion,” said Dapper, founder of Dapper Music & Entertainment. “It’s Africa telling its story in full focus.”

The first session features Cazulee, one of Dapper Music’s rising acts, performing his latest track ‘Boring DP.’ The performance mirrors the spirit of ‘HUE’ — honest, unfiltered, and engaging. Through witty lyricism and rhythmic ease, Cazulee reflects on the monotony of life without money, turning everyday struggle into melody.

‘HUE’ aims to showcase a mix of emerging and established acts across Africa, each bringing their own sound, colour, and energy to the screen. ‘HUE’ positions itself as a cultural platform that amplifies African creativity while remaining grounded in local identity.

The first episode of ‘HUE’ is now live, with more performances set to roll out in the coming weeks.