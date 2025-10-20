Gtext Subsidiaries Mark 10 Years, Roll Out Plans for Multi-Sector Growth

Iyke Bede

Marking a decade of redefining the real estate industry in Nigeria, Gtext Homes and Gtext Land, subsidiaries of Gtext Holdings, pulled all stops to celebrate the company’s impactful journey of innovation, sustainability, and expansion.

The anniversary celebration brought together industry leaders, investors, clients, and partners to reflect on the brand’s growth from a modest startup into one of Nigeria’s most ambitious property development firms, with projects across the country and beyond.

From pioneering eco-friendly housing solutions to championing smart city developments, Gtext Homes and Gtext Land have played a defining role in reshaping how Nigerians experience modern living. The celebration not only honoured the company’s achievements but also reaffirmed its commitment to creating sustainable communities that empower future generations.

Founded by Dr. Stephen Akintayo, both subsidiaries established themselves as key players in the industry, with a presence in several countries, including Nigeria, the UK, the US, and Dubai. According to Akintayo, the company’s journey (Gtext Holdings) began 17 years ago as a digital marketing firm and, 10 years ago, ventured into real estate through a partnership with a student who had 250 acres of land in Ikorodu.

“So 10 years ago, 2015, I was at a training with some students and they mentioned that we want to go into real estate soon. But we didn’t have the money. Incidentally, one of the students came to me after the class and said, ‘I came for this training because I have 250 acres of land and I don’t know how to sell it.’ The internet was just new then. I was using the internet to sell, and I was a main pioneer, one of the pioneers of using social media, email marketing, blogging to grow,” Akintayo explained.

Locally, the company has grown significantly over the years, with over 30 locations in Nigeria. Akintayo attributed the company’s success to its ability to adapt and innovate.

“In the next 10 years, we are heavily diversifying. Our agric business is… we hope in the next 10 years to be one of the largest sellers of rice across Africa. We’re taking our agric business seriously. We’re taking retail seriously, so we will be building malls, building schools, hospitals.”

Group Chief Operating Officer of Gtext Holdings, Bukola Lukan, highlighted the importance of teamwork and customer relationships to the success of the brands.

“It’s been a beautiful journey,” she said. “Dr. Stephen had a dream, you know, to turn around the real estate industry, to bring innovation into the real estate industry of Africa and that’s how we started.”

She also emphasised the company’s commitment to building strong, robust relationships with its clients, partners, and dedicated staff to reach this milestone.

Adding colour to the event were notable personalities like Zaaki Azzay, Ruggedman, Simi Jay, and EmmaOMG, who elevated the atmosphere with vibrant performances — with EmmaOMG leading a soul-stirring praise session and Simi Jay taking charge of another equally spirited round of worship.

Azzay, a client of Gtext Holdings, praised Akintayo’s entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to giving back to the community.

“Dr. Stephen Akintayo is a very God-fearing person who rose from grass to greatness, who worked very hard and given the very poor or very wretched or poverty background that he came from and what he has achieved so far.”

Azzay also commended the company’s efforts in providing training and skills acquisition programs for young people: “I saw the place in Epe, it’s a school for artisans. For all the people that are bricklayers, carpenters. Training is almost free.” He further noted that a majority of highly skilled workers were immigrants from other neighbouring African countries, but with Akintayo’s initiative of training local artisans, revenue is retained for the growth of the local economy.

The 10th anniversary also doubled as an avenue to appreciate the people oiling the wheels of the Gtext brand — from clients to staff to industry stakeholders. As a token of appreciation, prizes including laptops, iPhones, deep freezers, access to Stephen Akintayo University (SAU), and all-expense-paid trips to notable destinations were awarded via a raffle draw.

As Gtext Holdings looks to the future, Akintayo is optimistic that “the next 10 years will be built to last” through leveraging strong relationships with clients, vendors, and partners to deliver exceptional services and create value for stakeholders, kick-starting another decade defined by the event’s theme, ‘Built to Last.’