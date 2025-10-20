  • Monday, 20th October, 2025

Five-star Mamelodi Sundowns Crush Remo Stars in Abeokuta 

Sport | 6 hours ago

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions, Remo Stars, were humiliated 5-1 by South African side, Mamelodi Sundowns in a CAF Champions League clash at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta.

The visitors opened scoring after just 12 minutes by Tashreeq Matthews and Peter Shalulile doubled their lead just before halftime.

The Brazilians’ made it 3-0 on the hour through Miguel Reisinho while Arthur Sales increased their advantage in the 75th minute.

Reno’s Samson Olasupo pulled a goal back for the home team almost immediately only for Tsiki Ntsabeleng to complete the rout five minutes from time for the visitors from South Africa.

The emphatic result leaves Miguel Cardoso’s men firmly in control ahead of the return leg in Pretoria, where they are expected to seal qualification for the money-spinning group stage of the CAF Champions League as they continue their quest for a second continental crown.

Elsewhere, Simba SC of Tanzania and St Éloi Lupopo of DR Congo took commanding first-leg leads, while MC Alger of Algeria earned a valuable away draw in Cameroon.

In Eswatini, Simba SC underlined their pedigree with a professional 3–0 away win over Nsingizini Hotspurs.

At the Stade de la Victoire, DR Congo’s St Éloi Lupopo stunned Orlando Pirates of South Africa with a comprehensive 3–0 win.

In Yaoundé, MC Alger showed their resilience to draw 1–1 with Colombe FC.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.