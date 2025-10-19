Team Mavericks Win 9th Seun Lewis Memorial Tournament 

After 90 minutes of scintillating soccer action in the final of the 9th Seun Lewis Memorial Tournament at the Legacy Pitch, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on Saturday between Team Mavericks and Team Dynamos, both teams could not be separated after 90 minutes with result standing at 1-1.

Penalty shootouts had to decide the winner.

Dynamos scored first through a penalty kick midway in the first half and minutes later Team Mavericks equalised from a well taken free kick.

On resumption of the second half the pace of the game had slowed down with both side looking tied but Mavericks through one of their occasional attacks were awarded a penalty kick but Dynamos goalkeeper made a fantastic save.

With result still 1-1 after the referee’s final whistle, the two teams had to go through the luxury of penalties to decide the winner and it was Team Mavericks that won 8-7 to cart away the giant trophy.

In the first game earlier, Royal FC defeated Bua Group FC to win the bronze medal.

Spouses of the players were also involved in a penalty contest and participants were given several cash and gifts from MTN which is the major sponsor of the tournament.

To declare the tournament open was George Osagie Abulele, who thanked the sponsors and participants for their support.

“I stand before you today to inaugurate the 9th Seun Lewis Annual Soccer Tournament. We gather on this vibrant occasion not merely to compete, but to celebrate the unifying power of the beautiful game—a sport that transcends boundaries, ignites passion, and forges unbreakable bonds of camaraderie and sportsmanship,” Abulele said.

In a chat with THISDAY, Abulele said the tournament is collection of young, vibrant and energetic men that have come together to enjoy the game of football, to share camaraderie and network amongst themselves. To share same vision, aim and dream.

Indeed, the tournament was not bereft of notable personalities. On hand were two ex-internationals of different generations – Segun Odegbami and Nduka Ugbade. Former executive chairman, Edo State Sports Commission, Godwin Dudu-Orumen was also present.

MTN was also on hand to attend to needs of both old and prospective customers.