Malnutrition: Emir Sanusi Advocates Daily Allowance for Pregnant Women

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

As part of efforts to combat malnutrition in the country, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has called on Nigerian leaders to prioritise women’s health by providing a daily stipend of N200 for pregnant women.

The 16th emir, who spoke at the 2025 Nutritious Food Fair held in Kano, organized by Propcom, described poverty and malnutrition as deep pains and threats to pregnant women.

He said policymakers and traditional leaders should prioritize women’s health, particularly during pregnancy, to prevent irreversible damage to newborns.

Sanusi, who spoke through the District Head of Shanono, Dr Mamoud Yashi, said: “If every pregnant woman gets as little as N200 daily, it could go a long way in addressing malnutrition in our communities.

“We have nutritious foods around us—milk, groundnuts, beans, beni seed, and vegetable oil—that can help fight malnutrition if properly utilised.”

The emir commended the critical role of Propcom and women in household food security and the need for targeted interventions to support their nutritional well-being.

In her remarks, the Country Representative and Political Director of UK-Aid funded project known as Propcom project, Dr. Adiya Ode, vowed to address the cycle of hunger and malnutrition among poor Nigerians by strengthening agricultural productivity in the country.

She explained that Propcom has interest in supporting Nigeria’s ongoing reform efforts, with a particular emphasis on enhancing agricultural productivity and improving livelihoods especially in conflict – and climate-affected regions.

She noted that Propcom is committed to supporting Nigeria’s reform initiatives, prioritizing agricultural productivity and livelihood improvement in regions impacted by conflict and climate challenges

In his speech, the Country Manager, HarvestPlus, Dr Yusuf Dollah Fuad, said: “We have all it takes to defeat malnutrition in Kano State. The National Food Consumption and Micronutrient survey shows that most people in our rural communities consume what they produce from their farms.”