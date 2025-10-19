It’s Sad Nigeria is Among Nations Hardest Hit by Poverty, Says Atiku

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has described poverty as the greatest enemy that humanity has ever known.

In a statement on his X handle commemorating the International Day for Poverty Eradication, Atiku noted that it is sad that Nigeria is among the nations hardest hit by poverty.

He described poverty as a major factor breeding diseases, ignorance and insecurity, urging government and all stakeholders to join hands in the fight against the scourge.

Atiku, a leading opposition figure in Nigeria, wrote: “Poverty is the greatest enemy that humanity has ever known. Wherever it takes root, whether in the life of an individual or across a society, it breeds other troubles like disease, ignorance, insecurity, and hopelessness.

“The declaration of this day as the International Day for Poverty Eradication is a timely reminder and a call to action. It urges governments, civil society, and every stakeholder to join hands in the fight against poverty in all its forms.

“In Nigeria, we have sadly earned the label of being among the nations hardest hit by poverty. That is why my advocacy for deliberate, people-centred solutions to end poverty remains strong and consistent.

“At both government and community levels, we must take the fight against poverty to every home, every community, and every school so that the ordinary Nigerian becomes part of the solution.

“As a wise Nigerian proverb says, “When the poor man is hungry, peace sleeps outside.” When poverty is defeated, the freedom and dignity of every man and woman will find true meaning. -AA”