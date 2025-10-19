  • Sunday, 19th October, 2025

Defence Minister Inspects NAF Helicopters, Fighter Jets Production in Italy

Linus Aleke in Abuja 

The Minister of Defense, Mohammed Badaru, has inspected the ongoing production of Nigerian Air Force aircraft and helicopters at Leonardo SpA’s defence manufacturing facilities in northern Italy.

Badaru, who was part of President Bola Tinubu’s delegation to the AQABA Process meeting, visited Leonardo’s Helicopters Division in Vergiate and Aircraft Division in Venegono, where key platforms for the NAF are being assembled.

According to a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the Personal Assistant to the Minister on Media and Publicity, Mati Ali, the minister, at the helicopter division, reviewed progress on ten AW109 Trekker attack helicopters being built for Nigeria.

According to the statement, three have been completed and are ready for delivery, another three will be ready before the end of 2025, while the remaining four are expected in early 2026.

He said the minister also inspected the production of M-346 Fighter Attack Jets, six of which were at advanced stages.

According to him, three are already undergoing flight tests, while the next three are due for testing soon.

“The 24 aircraft will be delivered in four batches, complete with weapons, tools, spare parts, and logistics support,” he said.

In his remarks, Badaru expressed satisfaction with the quality of work and praised Leonardo’s engineers for their professionalism.

He said the acquisitions demonstrate the Tinubu administration’s commitment to modernising the armed forces and strengthening Nigeria’s defence partnerships.

