CBA Foundation Rallies Support for Widows with 10th Anniversary Conference





The Chinwe Bode-Akinwande (CBA) Foundation, a leading non-governmental organisation commemorated its 10th anniversary with a high-impact conference to address the systemic challenges faced by widows and explore sustainable pathways to empowerment.

The conference themed “Empowering Widows in Nigeria: Breaking the Cycle of Poverty and Vulnerability” was held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

Delivering the keynote address, Mrs. Amina Oyagbola, Founder and Chairperson of Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), described widow empowerment as both a moral obligation and a national priority. She commended the Founder of the CBA Foundation, Mrs. Chinwe Bode-Akinwande, for turning compassion into a movement that restores dignity and hope forwidows and their children. “Through the CBA Foundation, you have given courage, confidence, and dignity to countless widows and children. Your work proves that one person’s vision can transform generations,” Oyagbola stated.

DigitXplus commended the Foundation’s decade-long impact, describing the conference as a celebration of resilience and dignity. Representing the company, Damilola Popoola, Head of Strategy stated, “This event is not just a gathering, it is a testament to the strength and unyielding spirit of womanhood. Empowerment begins with dignity, and dignity grows when women are given a voice, a skill, and a chance to dream again. We at digitXplus remain dedicated to walking the walk with the CBA Foundation.”

Bode-Akinwande expressed gratitude to all partners and attendees, reaffirming the Foundation’s commitment to continue lighting the path for widows across Nigeria. “We envision a Nigeria where widowhood is not a sentence to poverty but a pathway to resilience,” she said. “When we lift a widow, we lift her children, her community, and our nation.”

The conference featured a dynamic plenary session moderated by seasoned radio host and communications strategist, Jide Benson. The panel which comprised Etemore Glover, CEO of Impact Investors Foundation; Abiola Odanye, Head of Operations at Market Ranch; and Mrs Damilola Hassan, Managing Director of Meristem Trustees Limited, explored critical issues such as policy advocacy for widows’ rights, empowerment initiatives, and the support structures needed to overcome the challenges that widows face.

The event was supported by FirstBank, Vyrus, Eko Hotel, Truecaller, Power Oil, Munch It, Minimie Noodles, Minimie Chinchin, Kellogg’s, and Colgate, whose contributions underscored the private sector’s vital role in driving inclusive social change.