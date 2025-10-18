TFN, Partners Empower Young Innovators through Hub Pitch Contest

Teach For Nigeria (TFN), in collaboration with Oando Foundation, Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) and Wema Bank has concluded the 2025 edition of its Incubation Hub Pitch Competition.

According to the organization, the platform was designed to equip young social innovators with the tools to scale education-focused enterprises.

The event which held in Lagos brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and development partners to witness 12 TFN alumni pitch innovative solutions tackling Nigeria’s most pressing educational challenges.

In her address, TFN Chief Executive Officer, Molade Adeniyi, said the Incubation Hub reflects the organisation’s long-term commitment to empowering alumni to drive systemic change in education.

“The Hub was established to support early-stage social innovations addressing education challenges across Nigeria. This year, we trained 30 promising entrepreneurs, selected from 87 applicants, through a three-month enterprise development and mentorship programme,” she said.

Adeniyi noted that since its inception in 2020, the hub has supported over 60 education-focused projects, disbursed more than N10 million in seed funding, and reached more than 2,500 educators and 15,000 children nationwide.

The 2025 cohort featured innovations across five focus areas, namely EdTech and Digital Learning, Gender Equality and Inclusive Education, Climate and Environmental Education, Teacher Development, and Data-Driven Education Policy.

A distinguished panel of judges, including Tracy Akpofure of Oando Foundation, Daniel Emenahor of the British Council, Azeez Abdulyekeen representing Wema Bank, and Josephine Ewitat of Alpha Michelle Appraisals, assessed the pitches and selected the winners.

Founder of Scholaride Initiative, Adetomiwa Awofeso emerged overall winner for his literacy and numeracy intervention addressing literacy and numeracy gaps in Makoko through community learning hubs and the Teaching at the Right Level methodology. Olayinka Adeosun of STEAM Dock emerged as first runner-up, while Emmanuel Epueme of CareerLab clinched the second runner-up position.,

Delivering a goodwill message, Mrs. Victoria Mopelola Peregrino, Chairman of the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission, commended TFN’s continuous impact on education equity and leadership development.