Nigeria Stands Firmly With You, House Speaker Tells Wounded-in-Action Soldiers

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has assured wounded-in-action personnel of the Nigerian military that the country stands firmly with them.

He also stated that troops of the Armed Forces are demonstrating bravery and professionalism in the defence of Nigeria.

The Speaker gave this assurance to the wounded-in-action soldiers while inaugurating officers’ accommodation at the Niger Barracks Extension, as well as the link road connecting the Nigerian Army Resource Centre at Mambilla Barracks with the Army Headquarters Command Mess 1 and the Defence Intelligence Agency, on Friday in Abuja.

He said: “Allow me to salute the courage, discipline, and sacrifice of our Armed Forces. Across our nation — from internal security operations to the defence of our borders — our troops demonstrate bravery and professionalism every day.

“Many of our compatriots in uniform have paid the supreme price. We honour their memory, we recognise the burden borne by their families, and we remain determined that their sacrifices will never be in vain. To those wounded in action, and to all who live with visible or invisible scars, Nigeria stands firmly with you.

“Today’s commissioning reflects a clear and commendable leadership philosophy at the Defence Headquarters — one that prioritises personnel welfare as a cornerstone of military capability. No fighting force, no matter how well-equipped or trained, can perform at its best without decent accommodation, reliable infrastructure and a humane work environment.

“The projects we are inaugurating today are, therefore, practical investments in morale, cohesion, and readiness. By improving movement between key facilities and providing dignified living spaces for our officers, we strengthen efficiency and reinforce the resolve of our personnel to give their very best in service to the nation.”

Speaker Abbas added: “This ceremony also takes place within a broader national and security context. In recent years, our country has faced complex threats — terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, oil theft, piracy, cyber threats, and transnational organised crime. These challenges evolve rapidly, testing our institutions and stretching our resources.”

Stating that Nigeria’s security requires cooperation between government and society, the Speaker said military action alone cannot resolve every challenge.

He noted that military operations must be complemented by political engagement, community participation, economic empowerment and justice, adding: “We must share intelligence, deploy technology responsibly, and ensure our troops have the resources they need to succeed.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, said the provision of high-quality facilities reflects the military’s deep understanding that operational success begins with the welfare and morale of personnel.

He stressed that by improving their quality of life, the Defence Headquarters is investing directly in the strength, efficiency and unity of the forces.