Elevation Church Marks 10 Years of Women’s Empowerment Initiative

The Elevation Church has announced that the 10th edition of its flagship women’s conference, ‘Made for More’, will focus on spiritual renewal and rediscovery under the theme ‘Glory Fire’.



It stated that the conference scheduled for October 24 to 26, will draw women from across Nigeria and the diaspora for a transformative experience of worship, reflection, and growth.



Over the past decade, Made for More has evolved from a local gathering into an international platform, hosting events in Lagos, London, and Toronto, and drawing thousands of women seeking to discover their purpose, embrace their identity, and walk boldly in God’s plan for their lives.



The conference serves as a platform to equip, empower and celebrate women, while creating an atmosphere of faith, worship, learning, and connection.



Convener of the conference, Pastor Bola Akinlabi said of the conference holding at Pistis Conference Centre in Lekki, to help participants find clarity, alignment, and fulfilment in all aspects of life from family and career to ministry, marriage and personal development.

“Glory Fire is about rediscovering the essence of who we are and rekindling our passion for God’s purpose. It’s not just a conference; it’s a journey from loss to restoration, from ordinary to radiant.



“The theme draws from 2 Samuel 6, where David restores the Ark of the Covenant to its rightful place in Israel, a symbolic journey from Ichabod (the glory has departed) to revival and restoration. The conference will explore how women can rediscover what may have been lost on their journey of purpose and reignite the fire of divine glory within,” she stated.



Akinlabi urged women from all backgrounds to participate in the free to attend programme by registering on the church’s platform.



Expected at the programme for inspiring sessions include: Tara Fela Durotoye Mercy Chinwo and Judi Kay, amongst others.