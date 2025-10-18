Diamond and Pearls Travels Reintroduces ’50-Plus Vacation Club’

Charles Ajunwa

Diamonds and Pearls Travels has reintroduced its ’50-Plus Vacation Club’, a curated travel experience designed exclusively for adventurers aged 50 and above.

First launched in 2018, the 50-Plus Vacation Club was celebrated as the first travel package of its kind, blending comfort, discovery, and community for senior travellers who wanted more than just a holiday. The programme took valued senior members aged 50 years and above to incredible destinations including Doha, Dubai, and Israel, creating memories of culture, spirituality, adventure, and luxury. The initiative was later paused due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, but in 2025, Diamonds and Pearls Travels has successfully revived it which has now redefined the art of exploration.

According to organisers, since the reintroduction of 50-Plus Vacation Club “the response has been overwhelming, with rave reviews pouring in from returning travellers and new clients eager to celebrate their older relatives through travel. The revival of this niche proves that meaningful, well-curated experiences remain in high demand. In line with current realities, some destinations such as Israel are on pause due to the ongoing war, but the 50-Plus Vacation Club continues to chart new journeys for its members with the same standard of excellence.

“Beyond its destinations and luxury touches, the essence of the 50-Plus Vacation Club lies in one of its goals to promote collective leisure among our elderly loved ones. It creates an opportunity for people aged 50 and above to travel together, connect, and share experiences that encourages networking, cultural exchange, companionship, and emotional well-being. Each journey becomes an experience, one that values shared stories as much as the sights themselves.”

“The 50-Plus Vacation Club offers: Handpicked Destinations: Rich in culture, history, and leisure, chosen to spark wonder and relaxation. Premium Comfort, from seamless airport transfers to carefully selected accommodations, every detail is designed for ease and enjoyment. Curated Experiences that include gentle-paced city tours, cultural encounters, wellness activities, and opportunities to connect with like-minded travellers.

“Personalised assistance and attentive service from start to finish, with an experienced chaperone accompanying every trip.’

Diamonds and Pearls Travels’ managing partners, David Olatunde Lamidi and Wonuola Olatunde-Lamidi, said when 50-Plus Vacation Club was first introduced in 2018, “it was groundbreaking”.

“Now, revisited in 2025, it has returned stronger than ever, and the reviews from our guests speak volumes. Travel is not just about seeing new places; it’s about creating memories, building connections, and celebrating milestones.”

The junior partner at Diamonds and Pearls Travels, Mrs. Mayowa Obasanya, who also served as a chaperone on the September 10–16 trip, shared a memorable reflection.

“One of our travellers told me that he loved the initiative so much that he would prefer to have trips like this once a year rather than being given cash. Hearing that touched me deeply, it showed that what we are offering goes beyond a vacation. The experience itself has measurable value that money simply cannot match.

“This niche recognises that the 50-Plus traveller is not slowing down but seeking journeys that enrich, inspire, and honour a lifetime of experiences,” she said.

“With Diamonds and Pearls Travels leading the way, the ’50-Plus’ travel movement is more than just a package, it is a lifestyle. A reminder that adventure has no age, and the best journeys are yet to come. The next 50-Plus Vacation Club trip is already scheduled for October 23rd to 29th, 2025, continuing this inspiring journey of friendship, culture, and discovery,” Obasanya added.