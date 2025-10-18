Court Restrains CAC, Registrar-General from Deregistering NYCN

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

A Federal High Court has issued an order directing the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), its Registrar-General, and other parties to maintain the status quo in the ongoing dispute over the alleged deregistration of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), following a suit filed by NYCN President, Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo.

It would be recalled that a few days after Sukubo was re-elected as President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, despite ongoing court cases, the Corporate Affairs Commission, through the Ministry of Youth Development, announced on October 7 the deregistration of the apex youth organisation.

Following this development, the NYCN President sought legal redress.

In a restraining order released to journalists in Abuja yesterday, the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, on October 15, 2025, in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/2142/2025 before Justice B. F. M. Nyako, ordered that the status quo ante bellum be maintained and directed that the defendants be put on notice.

The claimants/applicants in the case are the Incorporated Trustees of the National Youth Council of Nigeria and Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, who serves as the NYCN President as well as a member and secretary of its Board of Trustees.

Also, the defendants include the Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission, the Corporate Affairs Commission itself, the Honourable Minister of Youth Development, and the Federal Ministry of Youth Development.

The Court has adjourned the case to October 28, 2025, for the hearing of the Motion on Notice.

The Order read in part, “Upon this Motion Ex parte dated and filed on the 8th day of October, 2025 seeking this Honourable Court for the following reliefs:- An Order of Interim Injunction restraining the 1st and 2nd defendants (CAC and Registrar-General), whether by themselves, their agents, privies, servants, assigns or anybody howsoever described, from withdrawing the registration certificate of the 1 claimant (Incorporated Trustees of NYCN) or from de-recognising all existing claims to leadership, trusteeship and management within the 1st claimant, pending the hearing and determination of the claimant/applicant’s Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction.

“An Order of Interim Injunction restraining the 3rd and 4th defendants (Honourable Minister of Youth and Federal Ministry of Youth Development), whether themselves, their agents, privies, servants, assigns or anybody howsoever described, from acting on or giving any effect to the purported withdrawal of the 1 claimant’s certificate of registration, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction.

“And for such further Order or Orders as this Honourable Court may deem fit and expedient to make in the circumstances.

“Upon reading the affidavit in support of the Motion Ex parte sworn to by Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, Male, Adult, Christian, and Nigerian citizen of 1st Floor, Block B, Room 106, Phase 1, Federal Secretariat Complex, Shehu Shagari Way, Central Business District, Abuja, together with written address, bits, and filed at this Honourable Court Registry. And Upon Hearing, Mustapha Shaba Ibrahim, SAN, with Sheriff S. Aduke, Esq. of Counsel for the claimants/applicants, moved the application in terms of the motion paper.

“It is hereby Ordered as follows: That this case is best taken on Notice. That status quo ante-bellum is to be maintained. That defendants be put on Notice. That case is hereby adjourned to 28 October, 2025 for Motion on Notice.”