NGO Unveils Project to Tackle Gender-based Violence, Promote Justice in Katsina 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A non-governmental organisation, Gender Awareness Trust (GAT), has unveiled a project in Katsina State to strengthen the capacity of Christian women leaders and women leaders of culture to tackle gender-based violence and promote justice in the state.

The project, christened: ‘Empowering Christian Women and Leaders of Culture for Prevention and Response to Gender-Based Violence in Nigeria’, would enhance the women’s capacity to forestall and respond religiously to gender-based violence.

With funding from Women Aid Collective (WACOL), the two-year project is being implemented by Gender Awareness Trust in Katsina and Kaduna States.

Speaking at the ceremonial launch of the project and stakeholders engagement on Friday in Katsina, the Executive Director of GAT, Dr. Lydia Umar, lamented the spate of gender-based violence which undermines the rights, dignity and well-being of women and girls.

She explained that the silence and normalisation of sexual, physical, economic and emotional abuse on women and girls had perpetuated cycles of pain, fear and inequality in communities across the country.

She, however, said the project would break the silence and strengthen the capacity of Christian women and women leaders of culture to end gender-based violence and promote justice, safety and dignity of women and girls.

She added that religious and traditional leaders and women at the grassroots had vital roles to play in shaping norms, influencing attitudes and driving change in their respective communities.

Umar said: “As we begin this two-year journey, we will engage in discussions aimed at mapping key stakeholders, deepening our understanding of community context and identifying practical pathways for collaboration.

“The overall goal of this project is to increase awareness and strengthen the capacity of Christian women leaders and women leaders of culture to prevent and respond to gender-based violence.

“Through partnership, dialogue and collective action, we will amplify local voices, challenge harmful social norms and promote positive cultural and faith-based values that uphold the dignity and safety of every woman and girl.”

She reiterated that faith and culture should serve as transformative tools where women and men stand together in mutual respect, equality and peace, not instruments of oppression and abuse.

Presenting an overview of the project, the Programme Officer of Empowering Christian Women and Leaders of Culture for Prevention and Response to Gender-Based Violence in Nigeria, Rebecca James Bilai, said it would significantly tame gender-based violence.

She added that the project would be implemented in Katsina and Batagarawa Local Government Areas of Katsina State, targeting 800 women in peace-related activities and church-based associations in Katsina and 900 women involved in interfaith committees in Batagarawa.

In Kaduna, she said, the Gender Awareness Trust would be engaging 4,200 women to implement its newly inaugurated project in Kaduna South and Zangon Kataf Local Government Areas to address gender-based violence.

She, however, said the engagement would strengthen coordination and collaboration among faith-based organisations, government actors and communities for effective gender-based prevention and response.