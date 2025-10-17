NAF Announces Temporary Road Closure for 10km Fitness Exercise in Lagos

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Headquarters Logistics Command has announced that a temporary road closure will take place around the Murtala Muhammed Airport axis in Lagos on Saturday, 18 October 2025, to allow for a 10km Walk/Jog Exercise.

According to the Command Public Relations Officer, Squadron Leader Abigail Ologun, the routine physical fitness exercise is part of ongoing efforts by the NAF to enhance the health, well-being, and operational readiness of its personnel. The activity is scheduled to begin at 6am and end by 8am.

Ologun said certain sections of the Airport Road and adjoining routes would be temporarily closed to public vehicular movement during the exercise. The affected routes, she stated, include the stretch from Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MMA2) to Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

“Members of the public are kindly advised to make use of alternative routes and comply with traffic directives from the NAF and security personnel who will be on ground to ensure safety and minimize inconvenience,” Ologun said.

She added that normal traffic flow would be restored immediately after the exercise. “The Command assures the public that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth, safe, and hitch-free exercise,” she stated.

“The Nigerian Air Force sincerely regrets any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the general public,” Ologun added.