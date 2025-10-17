Mama Victoria Abiodun at 90: The Day Iperu-Remo Hosted All Nigerians

Olaniyi Ajibola

The most philosophical denotation of the word ‘Grace’ is the one that describes it as ‘ Courteous Goodwill’, which entails among others, kindness shown to others in the course of interactions. Meanwhile, when a mortal enjoys that Grace from God, the grand progenitor, every question of life gets immediate answers.

This is exact scenario that played out on Wednesday, 15th October, 2025, in the heart of a sleepy town of Iperu-remo, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun state, which became a convergence of all strata of Nigerian society on that day, as the quintessential Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun and his siblings honoured their jewel of inestimable value, the Matriarch of Abiodun dynasty in Iperu -Remo, Mama Victoria Olaitan Abiodun.

Of course, there are prominent and economic giants of Iperu extraction, who have in the past honoured their loved ones in grand style and with classic ambience, however, the event of Wednesday in the Abioduns’ domain remains distinctively different in all seriousness and ramifications, and it will remain a subject of discussion among the good people of the town for a long time.

It was the day the inherent Grace in Abiodun dynasty reverberated across the world and beyond their ancestral home of Iperu-remo, putting the serene community in the consciousness of all Nigerians, asides the euphoria of the world class Gateway International Airport.

The day clearly spoke to the relevance and larger than life popularity and influence of Governor Dapo Abiodun beyond power and politics, and a reaffirmation of his capacity and sagacity to relate beyond ethnic, religion and social status.

In the same vein, the courteous and civilised nature of the Governor have made him a friend of many people across Nigeria and beyond, as they came in droves to honour the woman that raised such a wonderful personality in Prince Dapo Abiodun.

From the number one citizen of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was ably represented by his competent Vice-president, Senator Kashim Shettima, and eulogised the Nonagenarian’s attributes of commitment, faith, selflessness and discipline, describing her as a pillar of success for the family and the administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The First Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, in her virtual goodwill message described the Abiodun’s Matriarch as the mother of Ogun State for giving the state such a resilient and focused leader that has transformed the Gateway State to the admiration of everyone in the last six years.

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, was at the event alongside the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass, they came with large numbers of lawmakers from across the 306 Federal Constituencies and 109 Senatorial Districts.

The Chief of Staff to the President and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila together with scores of senior officials from the Presidency were on ground to honour Mama Victoria Abiodun.

The Chairman of the Governors’ forum,His Excellency, Governor Abdul Rahman AbdulRazaq led other governors across the party lines to Iperu, as Governor Hope Nzodinma, who is the Chairman of the Progressive Governors spoke glowingly about the celebrant and her Governor’s son in his goodwill message.

Also, the Chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, led party faithful across the country to Iperu-remo to honour the mother of one of their own and Chairman of Southern Governors’ Forum.

The Minister of Works and former Governor of Eboyin State, Senator David Umahi led other Ministers to the event alongside the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Shamsudeen Babatunde Ogunjimi and several heads of parastatals and agencies of the Federal Government.

The former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and two former governors of the state, Akinrogun Olusegun Osoba and Senator Ibikunle Amosun also came with former deputy governors of different administrations in the state, together with former speakers and members of the state house of assembly.

Several captains of industry were present at the event, led by the African Richest Man, Aliko Dangote and the Billionaire father of afrobeat superstar, Davido, Dr. Deji Adeleke. While the relationship between Aliko Dangote and Prince Dapo Abiodun is a public knowledge and known to many Nigerians, the presence of Dr. Deji Adeleke surprised many because of his quiet and low profile style, which further confirmed the reach and spread of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s sociopolitical tentacles.

Royal fathers, led by Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Enitan, the Ooni of ife also graced the occasion together with arrays of chiefs and coronets across Nigeria, as well as religious leaders of all faiths.

As bright as the climatic condition in Iperu-remo was on Wednesday, so also the event was from the church service to the reception, as Grace reverberates the entire town with profound intensity.

In the words of Sharon Jaynes,” Successful Mothers are not the ones who have never struggled.They are the ones who never give up despite their struggles”. The event of Wednesday was indeed a worthy reward for a resilient, dogged and prayerful mother of Governor Dapo Abiodun, who consistently and continually holds the family together in peace and harmony for almost seven decades.

As we celebrate the great Matriarch of Abiodun dynasty of Iperu-remo, Mama Victoria Olaitan Abiodun on her 90th birthday, we pray for more years of great accomplishments in sound health and congratulations to His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, CON and the entire Abiodun family on the successful event.

*Ajibola is a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Ogun State Governor on Strategic Communications.