Eventhive Partners Lewis Silkin to Co-host ‘Fintech Without Borders’ Forum in London

Omolabake Fasogbon



Africa’s leading B2B2C event servicing company, Eventhive, has announced its partnership with Lewis Silkin, a London headquartered law firm to co-host the second edition of its annual ‘Fintech Without Borders’ Forum at Arbor, London.

The forum will convene a global community of industry leaders from banking, financial services, fintech, government agencies, and allied sectors on October 21 to explore the evolving dynamics of cross-border payments.

Through keynote speeches, panel sessions and interactive dialogues, discussions will explore the global fintech landscape — covering crypto and stablecoins, remittances, fraud prevention, regulatory and compliance challenges, and emerging trends shaping the international payments ecosystem.

Commenting, the CEO and Founder of Eventhive, Jamiu Ijaodola, stated that the partnership reinforces the company’s dedication to curating platforms that bring the world’s most influential fintech voices together, adding that the event also provides networking opportunities for attendees.

“London provides the perfect stage for this conversation, as we connect innovators, regulators and investors redefining the future of cross-border finance,” he said.

Ijaodola also confirmed an impressive lineup of speakers for the programme, including Country Manager, UK & Ireland at Ria Money Transfer, Marc Matthews; Deals and Strategic Partnerships Director at Zepz, Nika Naghavi; Group Director for Finance and Innovation at Paysend, Anton Globus; CEO of Aza Finance, Elizabeth Rosselio; Head of UK Government Affairs at Revolut, Rory Tanner; CEO of Pesa, Tolulope Osho and Head of Business Development, Africa at MoneyGram Fintech Solutions, Tinashe Muhove.

Others are Fintech Research Analyst, EMEA at S&P Global, Sophia Furber; CEO of the Alliance of Digital & Fintech Associations, Sarah Corley; CEO and Co-founder of NjiaPay, Jonatan Allback; Head of Public Affairs at Open Banking Limited, Emily Rayment; VP, Sales & Partnerships, Worldpay for Platforms UK, Grant Evans; CEO of ONE.io, Jovi Overo; Head of UK Payments at PagoNxt, Guarav Sharma; Head of UK Compliance & MLRO at Mollie, Dane Pedro; GM, Fraud & ID at TransUnion, Chad Reimers; Head of Anti-Financial Crime Products & Solutions at ACAMS, Shilpa Arora; and Chief Risk Officer & General Counsel at Onafriq, Funmi Dele-Giwa.

Lewis Silkin’s Partner & Co-Head of Financial Services, Wendy Saunders, will be delivering the keynote address, while Managing Associate, Lewis Silkin, Roch Glowack. will be moderating the remittance session at the event.