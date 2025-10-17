ADAN Seeks Govt Agencies Partnership to Grow Automobile Industry , Boost Investment

Oluchi Chibuzor and Uyanwanne Hephzibah

The Automotive Dealers Association of Nigeria (ADAN) has called for a strategic partnership with government agencies to grow the nation’s automobile industry and boost investment in the nation’s automobile industry.

In a chat with newsmen in Lagos recently, chairman organising committee, ADAN Biannual award ceremony 2025, Amobi Moghalu, said the association has spent over two decades advocating for formal recognition and regulation of the auto dealership sector.

He said that for about 20 years the body has been working assiduously to institute a befitting national association that will protect the interests of auto dealers.

He maintained that for an economic sector that contributes well over seven percent to the GDP of the national economy, adding that it is a shame that automobile dealerships are still regarded and treated as an informal sector of the national economy.

“We have stood against some of the obnoxious and extortionist policies of the government and its agencies, particularly Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Police Force and other relevant agencies. We seek constructive rapprochement with these agencies and we intend to engage more with their leadership to be able to come to an understanding of the demands of our industry.

“This anomaly stems from the fact that the sector has become an all-comers affair, with virtually everybody claiming to be players in the industry. From mechanics to vulcanizers, plumbers to carpenters and all other artisans, everyone who had in the past successfully sold a vehicle, assumes the toga of a car dealer.

“In the New Year 2026, we shall embark upon the arduous task of inaugurating chapters of this association in all the states of the federation. We shall also begin the process of affiliating other like-minded associations into a formidable body capable of influencing government automotive policies and the protection of the interests of our members and customers,” he said.

However, he intimated that the “Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah will be receiving the award of Governor of the year for his role in introducing CNG powered mass transit during their forthcoming biannual ceremony to be held on 16th November, 2025.”

On his part, the General Secretary, ADAN Benny Chijioke, said the move for professionalism in the industry has led the association in a fund raising move to build a befitting secretariat.

According to him, “This national secretariat is designed as a one-stop clearing house for all matters automobile. We intend to establish the grundnorm, the parameters for interaction between our members and the buying public.”