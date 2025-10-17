A GOLDEN TRIBUTE TO A TIMELESS MONARCH 

As the golden sun rises over the sacred ancient city of Ile-Ife, the cradle of Yoruba civilization, we celebrate not just another year in your life, but a milestone that represents five decades of divine preparation for the extraordinary leadership you have brought to the throne of our ancestors.

Today, October 17th, as you mark your 50th birthday, I join millions of your subjects, admirers, and well-wishers across the globe to honour a monarch who has redefined traditional leadership for the modern era. Your reign has been a testament that wisdom transcends age and that innovation and tradition can dance in perfect harmony.

Kabiyesi, you have become the embodiment of what I dare call “generational leadership” – a leadership style that honours our past while boldly embracing the future.

In an era where many traditional institutions struggle to remain relevant, you have masterfully woven the sacred threads of our ancestral wisdom with the dynamic fabric of contemporary progress.

Your Imperial Majesty, you have indeed shown us that vision and progress have no age limit. Your leadership example continues to inspire not just young leaders like me but all who believe in the possibility of a better future for our people.

As you celebrate 50 years of life and nearly a decade on the sacred throne of Oduduwa, know that you have our unwavering support, our deepest respect, and our fervent prayers for many more years of impactful leadership.

Kabiyesi o! May your reign continue to be long, prosperous, and transformational.

Ase o!

Hareter Babatunde Oralusi

Degelu Quarters, Ile-Ife