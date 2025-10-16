Troops Intercept Large Consignment of Drugs in Nasarawa 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army has stated that the interception of a large consignment of drugs, concealed in the boot of a saloon car by troops of Operation Whirl Stroke in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, has given a boost to the anti-drug trafficking campaign of the military and other security agencies.

Meanwhile, the leadership of Operation Safe Corridor is building the capacity of troops on the integration of non-kinetic strategies into military operations.

A statement by the Acting Media Information Officer of the Headquarters Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke, Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu, revealed that troops intercepted a vehicle conveying substances suspected to be hard drugs while conducting routine stop-and-search operations at a checkpoint in Akwanga, Nasarawa State.

Lieutenant Zubairu stated that the interception occurred on 14 October 2025, around Anguwan Malama in Akwanga Local Government Area.

“Upon sighting the troops, the driver of the ash-coloured Toyota Solara with registration number KJA-108FY (Lagos) abandoned the vehicle and fled into nearby bushes. Despite a swift pursuit by the troops, the suspect managed to evade arrest. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of several bags of substances suspected to be marijuana. The vehicle and recovered exhibits are currently in military custody for further investigation and subsequent handover to the relevant authorities,” he said.

The Force Commander, Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops — through the Commander, Sector 2, Brigadier General D.C. Nwakonobi — for their vigilance, resilience, and professionalism, which led to the interception.

He reaffirmed Operation Whirl Stroke’s determination to deny criminal elements freedom of action, enhance inter-agency collaboration, and ensure continued safety and stability across Benue, Nasarawa, and Taraba States.

Also, the leadership of Operation Safe Corridor has built the capacity of troops on the integration of non-kinetic strategies into military operations.

The capacity-building effort, it said, centred around the continued drive to incorporate non-kinetic strategies into military operations.

According to a statement by the Operation, the training which held at the 3 Division Auditorium, Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Jos — brought together participants from various security agencies in the state.

In a keynote lecture titled “Non-Kinetic Pathway to Peace and Security: Operation Safe Corridor in Perspective”, the Coordinator of Operation Safe Corridor, Brigadier General Yusuf Ali, emphasised that while kinetic military operations are essential for disrupting insurgent and criminal activities, lasting peace requires addressing the root causes of conflict.

General Ali stated: “Kinetic means alone cannot achieve sustainable security. We must also confront the underlying drivers of insecurity, such as ideological indoctrination, poverty, and socio-economic marginalisation.”

The coordinator identified the cyclical nature of insurgent recruitment as one of the challenges confronting the programme.

He revealed that a small fraction — less than one per cent— of individuals who complete the deradicalisation process have been known to relapse, while new recruits continue to emerge, hindering long-term peace-building efforts.

Brigadier General Ali also addressed public misconceptions that the programme is lenient towards former combatants.

He attributed these views to a lack of public awareness and urged troops to become champions of a balanced approach that integrates both kinetic and non-kinetic methods.

“The non-kinetic processes employed in Nigeria have demonstrably weakened insurgent recruitment networks, fostered community reconciliation, and provided a structured pathway for repentant combatants to reintegrate into society,” he explained.

In his closing remarks, the General Officer Commanding 3 Division and Commander of Operation Enduring Peace, Major General Folusho Oyinlola, reaffirmed the initiative’s strategic value.

He described Operation Safe Corridor as a vital soft-power tool for deradicalising, rehabilitating, and reintegrating individuals coerced into terrorism.

“Strategic communication is key. It ensures our actions and messaging are aligned with our national security objectives,” Oyinlola said.

He charged participants to return to their units and educate their colleagues on the essential role Operation Safe Corridor plays in the nation’s overall counterterrorism campaign.