Stakeholders Back Establishment of Aviation University at House Hearing

The House of Representatives Committee of Aviation, on Wednesday, held a well attended Public Hearing towards formalising the establishment of African Aviation and Aerospace University, Abuja with an Act of Parliament.

The occasion which took place at the Conference Rm 231 of the House of Representatives was well attended by various prime stakeholders cutting across the whole gamut of the Aviation and related industries, who made their respective presentations towards enrichment of the Bill.

Notable amongst the attendees include; the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation, Mr Ibrahim Kana, representing the Minister of Aviation, Mr Festus Keyamo.

Speaking on behalf of other Governing Council members of the University, the Pro Chancellor Alhaji Bukar Goni Aji, who was one time Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, highlighted the main essence of the days event, which is formalising the University’s establishment with the desired legislative backing. The Registrar of the unversty. Dr Mustapha Sheikh Abdullahi also made a submission on behalf of the University management.

Amongst other numerous stakeholders who were supportive of the Act,were,representatives of the Chief of Air staff,representative of the Managing Director of FAAN, Nigerian Aviation School Zaria, ASUU, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency(NAMA), Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria COREN,

Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology(,NITT),Nigerian Safety Investigations Bureau (NSIB).etc.

The Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas, who was ably represented by the House Leader, Prof Julius Ihonvbere also reinforced the importance of the Public Hearing,vis-a-vis,the initiative of the House Committee on Aviation in getting the Bill exacted.

In his vote of thanks,the Chairman of the House Committee on Aviation Technology, Hon Tajudeen Kareem Abisodun,on behalf of other members of his Committee,thanked all participants and gave a firm promise that the Bill will be accorded the desired and expeditious attention needed to see it through fruition.

This promise was also earlier echoed by a member of the Senate Committee of Aviation Technology, Sen Patrick Ndubueze, who was in attendance on behalf of his Chairman, and reinforced the support of the Senate in getting a concurrence of support when the Bill gets to the Red Chamber.

Addressing journalists after the successful event, an obviously elated governing council member of AAAU, who also doubled as the Chairman of the Ad Hoc Organising Committee of the Public Hearing, Hon Chidi Nwogu and other council members ; Engr Ahmad Nguroje and Hon Othman Jalaba, expressed happiness on the successful outcome of the event and also heartily thanked all Stakeholders that lent their support towards the actualization of the hearing on the on the African Aviation university.