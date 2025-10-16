Ondo Councilors Suspend LG Chair over Alleged Misconduct

Fidelis David in Akure

A fresh political storm is brewing in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, as the council’s legislative arm has suspended the LGA Chairman, Hon. Tope Omolayo, over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The suspension, which took immediate effect, was contained in a resolution passed last Tuesday during a sitting of the Owo Legislative Council led by the Leader of the House, Hon. Doyin Adebayo.

According to the piece of information gathered by THISDAY yesterday, the resolution, endorsed by a two-thirds majority of the 11 councilors, accused Omolayo of “financial improprieties, violation of statutory budget and IGR regulations, disrespect to traditional heads, and failure to conduct himself in an appropriate manner befitting his office.

The Owo LG Legislative Council has taken decisive action to ensure good governance and accountability in Owo. These allegations are serious and require a thorough investigation to restore transparency and integrity in the management of the council’s affairs.”

In the meantime, the council lawmakers directed that the Vice Chairman, Hon. Hamed Ibrahim, should assume office as the acting chairman pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The resolution further instructed the head of Local Government Administration to immediately effect necessary changes to the council’s bank signatories, reflecting the new interim leadership. It also directed Omolayo to hand over all government properties in his possession to the council’s administrative head.

“The Legislative Council remains committed to serving the people of Owo Local Government Area, and assures them of our dedication to good governance and accountability,” the statement added, urging residents to remain calm while the investigation runs its course.

But in a swift reaction, Hon. Omolayo dismissed his reported suspension, insisting that he remains the substantive chairman of the local government area.

Omolayo, who described the move as a charade orchestrated by disgruntled elements seeking to destabilise the council and tarnish his image, dismissed it as “baseless and politically motivated.”

“I didn’t receive any official communication from them. In fact, we attended the same programme yesterday. I’m still very much in charge,” accusing some councilors of making financial demands he refused to meet.

According to him, “The purported suspension was fueled by greed and personal interests rather than public service.

“All they wanted was for me to give them money. When project funds were released, they said I should give them 30 percent. I said no. That’s where all these problems started.”

Omolayo, who described himself as “a man of peace loved by all,” said the people of Owo and traditional rulers could attest to his transparent and people-oriented leadership.

“Ask anybody — I’m a man of peace. I’m committed to serving my people sincerely. Those behind these online kangaroo reports only want to destroy the progress we’ve made,” he said.

He further dismissed the suspension as “mere online propaganda,” insisting that he has not been impeached or suspended by any legitimate authority.

“As far as we are concerned, nothing is happening. I am still the chairman of Owo Local Government Area. I am not suspended. I am not impeached. Nothing of such,” Omolayo declared confidently.