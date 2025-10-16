New Horizons Adopts School for the Blinds, Offers Scholarships

Agnes Ekebuike

In a remarkable display of compassion and commitment to making the lives of visually impaired people better, New Horizons Nigeria has taken a bold step towards transforming the lives of over 100 visually impaired students at the Federal Nigerian Society for the Blind, Oshodi, Lagos.

Through a well-thought-out initiative, three-prong strategies, the company has adopted the school, equipped it with computers and offered scholarships to some students.

MD of New Horizons, Tim Akano, also personally adopted two visually impaired students as his children; Olayinka and Philips Hassan. While Olayinka has been under New Horizons ICT training for one year in preparation for her to resume the role of ICT teacher at the school, she was earlier given a permanent life-employment at New Horizons. Mr. Philips Oluwole Hassan on the other hand, a Vocational Training Centre (VTC) instructor at the school, has been awarded an overseas scholarship, there by equipping him with international exposure and skills that will further benefit the students upon his return. He will enjoy grants from the MD of New Horizons under his Tim Akano Foundation to study in an Australia university.