NANS Disowns Planned #FreeNnamdiKanu Protest, Warns Students Against Political Manipulation

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has distanced itself from a planned protest reportedly being organized by activist Omoyele Sowore and his associates over the detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

At a press conference on Thursday, NANS President, Comrade Olushola Oladoja, dismissed claims circulating on social media that the students’ body was mobilizing for the “#FreeNnamdiKanu Protest” scheduled for October 20.

Oladoja described the report as “false, mischievous, and politically motivated,” stressing that NANS had no involvement in any protest linked to Sowore or his group.

“We wish to state categorically and unequivocally that NANS is not, and will not be, part of any protest organized or influenced by Omoyele Sowore or any other politically motivated group or individual,” Oladoja said. “The entire claim is designed to drag the name of our noble Association into political controversies that do not align with our mandate as a student body.”

He explained that NANS remains committed to lawful and peaceful advocacy, adding that the matter concerning Nnamdi Kanu is before a competent court of law and that it would be “inappropriate and irresponsible” for the Association to take sides in an ongoing judicial process.

The NANS president accused Sowore and his allies of attempting to exploit students for selfish political purposes and warned Nigerian youths not to allow themselves to be used.

“We call on parents and guardians across the country to warn their children and wards not to be deceived or lured into joining any protest sponsored by greedy and self-serving politicians who do not mean well for the nation or the student community,” he stated.

Oladoja urged the public, the media, and security agencies to disregard any statement or publication linking NANS to the planned protest, emphasizing that the students’ organization is focused on education, youth development, peace, and national unity.

“Our focus is on constructive engagement, peaceful advocacy, and developmental initiatives that contribute to the progress of our education system and the future of Nigerian youth,” he added.

NANS, he said, remains a “united, law-abiding, and patriotic” body committed to championing the interests of students through dialogue and collaboration, not through “chaos or politically induced protests.”