Knorr Turns up the Flavour with Adekunle Gold

Vanessa Obioha

It was the famed musician Innocent “2Baba” Idibia who once remarked on Adekunle Gold’s remarkable evolution. From the young man who won mass appeal nearly a decade ago with ‘Sade’ to the refined artist whose sound and signature style now set the gold standard.

It is little surprise, then, that Knorr chose to celebrate this reinvention through a cultural experience centred on his latest album Fuji. Known for creating flavour in every sense, Knorr’s “Fuji Reignited” event held at the Sphere, Victoria Island, on October 10, served a triple course of music, art, and food, making the night a sensory feast and a lifestyle statement.

From the entrance, guests got a taste of the artistry to come. Renowned visual artist Victor Ehikhamenor welcomed them with a striking installation. While honouring the royalty of the Benin Kingdom with his coronation motifs, he also created a mosaic celebrating Gold’s artistry. The piece featured words like “Fuji” and “Adekunle Gold,” blending heritage with modern sound.

To extend the concept of “flavour,” Knorr collaborated with top chefs — Amaka, Derin, Cupid, and Roux — to create 15 dishes inspired by the 15 tracks on the Fuji album. For ‘Bobo,’ Chef Cupid prepared strawberry-filled beignets, while for ‘Believe,’ Chef Amaka crafted Asun Coconut Rice Cucumber Cups. These served as a playful fusion of creativity and taste.

But the main course of the evening was Adekunle Gold himself. Dressed in a vest and loose-fit pants, he took the stage with a live band and an undeniable presence that made it impossible to look away.

He opened with new tracks like ‘Coco Money’ and ‘Obimo’ before taking fans down memory lane with older hits such as ‘Ogaranya.’ Midway through his set, Gold transformed into a conductor, turning the audience into a choir. Dividing the crowd into two sections, he guided them to sing different notes using only the movement of his arms. The result was a stunning crescendo that left fans in awe of his musicianship.

Not finished, he switched back to party-driven Fuji tracks like ‘Many People,’ even stepping off stage to dance with fans.

Once again, Adekunle Gold proved why his name belongs in the halls of fame of Nigerian music. His performance was a masterclass in artistry, stagecraft, and evolution, a testament to the culmination of years of hard work and determination.

For Knorr, the evening went beyond entertainment; it was a reaffirmation of its place in the fabric of Nigerian culture.

“Knorr has always been part of our everyday lives, from our kitchens to our celebrations,” said Damilola Dania, Food Demand Creation Lead, Unilever Nigeria Plc. “This collaboration with Adekunle Gold and Victor Ehikhamenor was about celebrating the things that make us who we are: our food, our art, our music, and our culture.”

Just as Adekunle Gold continues to reinvent himself while staying true to his roots, Knorr, with this event, has shown that it is redefining how brands engage with culture. It is proof that flavour is not only tasted, but also experienced.