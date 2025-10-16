Kefas: Agriculture Crucial to Deepening Nigeria’s Economy Growth

Raheem Akingbolu

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas on Monday in Lagos called on individuals, private organisations and government to give priority to Agriculture to deepen Nigeria’s economic growth. The governor pointed out that the sector is a significant contributor to the GDP and the largest employer, providing livelihoods for a large portion of the population and therefore urged stakeholders to key into farming to ensure everybody is well fed.

Speaking during a fact-finding mission to the facilities and factories of Nigeria’s leading Agricultural and Food Systems company, Origin Tech Group, he commended President Bola Tinubu’s pragmatic approach to combat food shortage by putting developmental policies in place to attract youths to farming and give a new hope to the citizens of Nigeria.

During the visit, the governor after taking a tour of the facilities to see the end-to-end agricultural equipment including bulldozers for land clearing, tractors for cultivation, harvesters, planters, and irrigation equipment for large-scale agricultural development reaffirmed his commitment to massive agricultural revolution in Taraba state which is expected to commence immediately through the partnership with Origin Tech Group.

According to him, ‘’It’s a very impressive initiative and I think we’re going to key in to support what Origin Tech Group is doing so that the organisation too can also support us and I think this is one of the people that I would say have been able to read through the mind of

“When it comes to the national issue on food shortage, Mr. President is trying to give a new hope to the citizens of Nigeria, that everybody must key in to farming, everybody must be well fed. There should be no single individual in Nigeria who should go to bed hungry, we don’t have any reason to go on overseas trips in search of development partners as far as agricultural development is concerned with the kind of value and capacity that Origin is bringing to the agric value-chain.” he stated.

In his response, the Executive Chairman of the company, Prince Samuel Joseph Samuel, said: “The plan we have is well integrated, where you have the logistics support, various capacities that ensures end-to-end from land preparation, to plating, harvesting, processing, the sophisticated equipment that are to be used amongst others.”