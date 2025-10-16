Ekiti Guber: APC Writes INEC, Adopts Oyebanji as Consensus Candidate 

•Omolayo withdraws from race

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji as the consensus candidate of the party ahead of the primary elections scheduled to hold on October 27, 2025.

The decision of the ruling party to adopt Oyebanji as the consensus candidate followed the voluntary withdrawal of another governorship aspirant, Mrs. Oluremi Omolayo from the race.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, last week, disqualified two other governorship aspirants, Mr. Kayode Ojo and Mrs. Abimbola Olawumi from contesting the primary.

The party noted that their disqualification was predicated on the fact that their filings did not conform with the provisions of the APC constitution and the Electoral Act.

However, in a letter dated 13th October, 2025 and jointly signed by the National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda and Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, the party informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the plan of the party to change the mode of primary from Direct to Consensus.

The letter titled, “Re: 2025 Ekiti State governorship election: Notification of Change of Mode for primary election and details of nomination of consensus candidate”, was received by INEC on October 13, 2025.

The letter read: “Please refer to our letters of 30th July, 2025 with Ref. No. APC/NHDO/NEC/19/025/027; 6th August, 2025 with Ret No. APC/NHOQ/INEC/19/025/028 and 9th October, 2025 with Ref. No. APC/NHDO/INEC/19/025/035.

“Sequel to the above quoted correspondence, we wish to formally inform the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of recent developments relating to the conduct of the Party’s Governorship Primary Election in Exit State.

“Two aspirants were cleared to contest the primary election scheduled to be held on 27th October, 2025 through the Direct Primary mode. The cleared aspirants are Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji and (2) Mrs. Atinuke Oturemi Omolayo.

“The party has however received a letter from Mrs Atinuke Oluremi Omolayo, one of the two cleared aspirants, conveying her voluntary decision to withdraw from the contest.

“In her letter, Mrs. Omolayo expressed her endorsement of Governor Biodun Abeyomi Oyebanji as the consensus Candidate and affirmed her support for any consensus arrangement adopted by the party in nominating as flag bearer, in accordance with the Electoral Act 2022 and the constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC). A copy of the letter is herewith attached

“This development effectively leaves Governor Oyebanji as the sole aspirant and Consensus candidate for the Governorship Primary Election.

“Consequently, in view of Mrs. Omolayo’s voluntary withdrawal and the endorsement of a consensus arrangement, the party is compelled by law with Section 84 (11) of the Electoral Act to change the mode of the Primary Election from Direct Primary to Consensus.

“By virtue of Section 84(9) and (11) of the Electoral Act 2022, where a political party adopts 8 consensus candidate, it is required to: (I) Obtain the written consent of a cleared aspirant for the position, signifying their voluntary withdrawal and endorsement of the consensus candidate and

“(ii) Conduct a Nomination Congress at the designated venue to ratify the choice of the consensus candidate.

“In compliance with the above provisions, find attached the written consent of the only other cleared aspirant, signifying her voluntary withdrawal and endorsement of Governor Oyebanji as the consensus candidate.

“Accordingly, pursuant to Section 84(11) of the Electoral Act, the Nomination Congress has been scheduled to hold by 10 a m on Monday, 27th October 2026 at Ekiti State Pavilion, New Iyin Road, Ado Ekiti to ratify the only remaining cleared aspirant.”