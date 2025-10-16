Beyond “Almost”: Kaduna Govt, Gates Foundation Sign Accountability Pact to Drive Health, Sustainable Development

As this year’s Goalkeepers theme reminds us, ‘We Can’t Stop at Almost’, Nigeria cannot afford half-measures when it comes to saving lives because every preventable death is one too many. Which is why the Kaduna Mutual Accountability Framework (KaMAF) was birthed in partnership with the Gates Foundation to ensure that progress does not stall at “almost”, but delivers real, lasting impact so every child has the chance not just to survive, but to thrive. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that

with its accelerated 20-year timeline, the Gates Foundation, at the recent signing of the agreement in New York at the sidelines of the just concluded United Nations General Assembly, reaffirmed its commitment to continue partnering national and subnational governments to accelerate progress in health and development with focus to develop and scale solutions that Nigeria can own, sustain, and expand

The Kaduna State Government and the Gates Foundation recently signed the Kaduna Mutual Accountability Framework (KaMAF) on the sidelines of the 2025 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York to

strengthen collaboration, accountability, and sustainable development.

While reflecting a shared commitment to advancing sustainable progress across Kaduna State and accelerating Nigeria’s broader health and development agenda, the agreement provides a blueprint for a transparent, mutually accountable partnership that aligns donor support with the Kaduna State Development Plan (KSDP 2024–2028) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

About the Framework

The KaMAF is built on the principle that development assistance must be predictable, transparent, and aligned with state-led priorities. It aims to ensure that both the Kaduna State Government and the Gates Foundation work towards shared goals with clear responsibilities, measurable outcomes, and mutual trust.

The partnership is guided by the following principles to ensure transparency, alignment, and sustainable impact as well as alignment with state priorities; government commitment, predictable development support; lessons from aid effectiveness; transparency and good governance; alignment with the Kaduna State Development Plan (2024–2028) to ensure sustainability, citizen trust, and long-term impact; citizen-oriented monitoring; economic recovery and institution building l; and regional cooperation and connectivity.

Partnership for Strategic Dialogue

In terms of partnership for strategic dialogue, the KaMAF establishes regular Strategic Dialogues to review progress, address challenges, and refine strategies. These sessions will focus on policy issues critical to achieving the Kaduna State Development Plan and the SDGs, ensuring that the partnership remains dynamic, responsive, and impactful.

By adhering to these principles, the Kaduna State Government and the Gates Foundation aim to build a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable development ecosystem that delivers tangible benefits to the people of Kaduna State.

Objectives of KaMAF

Objectives-wise, the Framework aims to first, reinforce joint support for transformative development in Kaduna State; enhance coordination and communication between the Government and the Donor Partner; strengthen mutual understanding through clear roles, responsibilities, and performance metrics; and align interventions with Kaduna State’s development priorities for maximum impact.

Which was why preceding the signing, both parties identified priority sectors for collaboration, including health- strengthening healthcare systems; agriculture- promoting sustainable agricultural practices; data management- building robust data systems to support evidence-based decision-making; realistic budgeting- supporting transparency and accountability; and economic empowerment: increasing individual and household economic resilience.

Gates Foundation and ‘A Partnership of Accountability’

In an interview with THISDAY at the sidelines of the just concluded UNGA, following the signing, Director Nigeria Country Office, Gates Foundation, Uche Amaonwu, described the Kaduna partnership as a new model for results-oriented collaboration that puts accountability at its core.

“The Kaduna agreement is a good example. Kaduna has shown readiness to prioritise health, allocating 15 per cent of its budget to it — but only releasing about 5–6 per cent, often without cash-backing. We’re telling them: congratulations for signalling intent, but let’s address the execution gaps,” Amaonwu said.

He noted that one major challenge Kaduna faces is the unpredictability of cash inflows from internally generated revenue (IGR) and federal allocations. “They explained they struggle to predict cash inflows from IGR and federal allocations. So, we’ll help them improve cash forecasting and budget profiling, understanding when different sectors typically need funds, to manage spending better,” he added.

According to Amaonwu, when states begin to take such proactive measures, it becomes easier for the Foundation to provide technical support and institutional capacity building.

“When states begin to think like that, we can lean in, bring experts to support them, and help institutionalise these financial management practices. Kaduna has also shown interest beyond health, in agriculture and other sectors, asking for technical expertise rather than handouts. It’s a partnership of accountability,” he said.

Essentially, the signing of KaMAF also aligns with the Foundation’s global mission to accelerate progress in health and development, especially with the accelerated 20-year timeline, their focus is on solutions Nigeria can own, sustain, and expand.Noting that business as usual is no longer an option, the foundation is stressed that society must innovate, mobilise domestic resources, and protect every mother and child just as this year’s Goalkeepers theme reminds us, We Can’t Stop at Almost. “Nigeria cannot afford half-measures when it comes to saving children’s lives. Every preventable death is one too many. Through KaMAF, we are working with Kaduna to ensure that progress doesn’t stall at ‘almost’, but delivers real, lasting impact so every child has the chance not just to survive, but to thrive.”

Catalytic, Not Counterpart Funding

Amaonwu clarified that the Foundation does not use the traditional counterpart funding model, which he said often fails after donor funds end.

“We don’t do counterpart funding in the traditional sense. That model often collapses once donor funds end. Instead, we use catalytic funding, helping governments start initiatives, test solutions, and buy time to integrate them into their budgets.

“For instance, if a state wants to hire midwives, we might support the first year while they adjust their budget to absorb them permanently,” he said.

This, he added, allows for sustainability and helps states institutionalise new systems rather than rely on temporary donor projects.

Building Systems That Last

Amaonwu also underscored the importance of institutionalising systems to withstand political transitions. “Politics is always a risk, but our approach is to embed systems so they don’t depend on individuals. For example, the sector-wide approach (SWAp) that the Minister of Health introduced shouldn’t function like a special presidential delivery unit. It should be institutionalised within the civil service, specifically within the Department of Health Planning, Research and Statistics (DHPRS),” he said.

He revealed that the Foundation had advised the Ministry to second civil servants into the SWAp coordination office to preserve institutional memory, ensuring continuity beyond political cycles.

“We’ve also urged them to consolidate all donor and government funding data, from the Global Fund, GAVI, Gates Foundation, and others, into one transparent framework showing how funds are used and matched by government contributions. That’s how to build lasting structures that survive political cycles and sustain real progress,” he said.

Looking Ahead

Through KaMAF, Kaduna State and the Gates Foundation are laying a foundation for sustainable partnership built on trust, transparency, and measurable results.

By aligning priorities, strengthening systems, and embedding accountability, the Framework not only advances Kaduna’s development agenda but also serves as a replicable model for subnational collaboration across Nigeria, one that transforms intent into lasting impact with immeasurable gains for society at large.