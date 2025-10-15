Real Estate Devt Firm Debunks Leadership Claims, Reaffirms Board Structure

Uzoma Mba

Real estate development firm, Houses for Africa Nigeria Limited, has dismissed reports circulating online about its leadership structure, describing them as misleading and inconsistent with official corporate records.

In a statement issued by the company’s Board and Management and made available to reporters yesterday, the firm said its attention was drawn to a publication dated October 9, 2025, which contained distortions about its ownership and internal operations.

According to the statement, the duly recognised directors of Houses for Africa Nigeria Limited, as listed at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), remain Mr. Kojo Ansah Mensah, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, Mr. Victor Quainoo, and Mr. Jonah Nathaniel.

“For the avoidance of doubt, only these directors are legally empowered to act or speak for the company. Any other representation not originating from them should be disregarded,” the statement emphasised.

The firm explained that Houses for Africa Nigeria Limited was incorporated in 2007 following a restructuring involving JonahCapital Nigeria Limited and other partners, which resulted in a new shareholding structure.

It further stated that 80 per cent of the company’s shares were allotted to Houses for Africa Holdings Inc., USA, while 20 per cent went to one of the original owners at inception. However, by mutual agreement dated June 1, 2012, and through a Special Resolution passed on April 9, 2013, one of the principal owners voluntarily relinquished his shares and ceased to have any controlling or financial interest in the firm.

As part of that settlement arrangement, development rights over certain land parcels at River Park Estate, Abuja, were assigned to him, while he resigned as a director in 2017, formally ending his involvement in the company’s affairs.

“It is therefore improper for any former associate to make public statements or issue releases in the company’s name,” the statement added.

Reaffirming its structure, the company stated that Mr. Kojo Ansah Mensah remains the sole signatory to all corporate accounts with Zenith Bank, UBA, and Wema Bank, and continues to oversee all operational and statutory obligations.

Houses for Africa Nigeria Limited also advised journalists and the public to verify all information regarding its activities through official regulatory channels, warning against the spread of unverified claims.

“Houses for Africa Nigeria Limited remains committed to transparency, due process, and the highest standards of corporate governance,” the statement concluded.