King’s College Celebrates Legacy, Urges Focus on Progress

Mary Nnah

In a thought-provoking address, Prof. Hakeem Belo-Osagie, a renowned businessman and investor, urged Nigerians to redirect their focus from a nostalgic golden age to the country’s tangible progress.

Emphasising the importance of acknowledging achievements, he said, “Let’s abandon the idea that there was one time in the world in which this country has always had problems. It will always have problems. Art helps solve problems.”

By doing so, Belo-Osagie encouraged Nigerians to adopt a forward-thinking approach, building on past successes to create a better future.

He spoke at the 2025 King’s Week and 116th Annual Founder’s Day Lecture/Fundraising Dinner, organised by the King’s College Old Boys’ Association (KCOBA) with the theme ‘The King’s College Legacy: Honouring the Past, Empowering the Future’.

Belo-Osagie emphasised the significance of honouring the past while empowering the future. He shared personal anecdotes from his time at King’s College, highlighting the importance of legacy, resilience and innovation.

He discussed two points – the national situation and his personal life.

The professor questioned the notion of a golden age, citing his own experiences growing up in Nigeria. He recalled challenges such as water pumps, air raids and limited flights to Kaduna, saying, “I do not remember this golden age, perhaps, maybe I missed it.

“Nigeria has made significant progress. We have more educated people, schools and hospitals than before. While we can improve, acknowledging our achievements is crucial. Let’s abandon the idea that there was a perfect time in Nigeria’s past and focus on solving problems. Art can be a powerful tool in addressing these challenges,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria as an artificial entity created by colonial powers, has its unique challenges, “but with the right approach, we can drive progress and innovation.”

Other notable speakers echoed Belo-Osagie’s sentiments, highlighting the power of unity and collective effort in shaping Nigeria’s future, as they shared their insights on leadership, education, and personal growth.

President of KCOBA, Dr. Leke Oshunnuyi, emphasized the importance of unity and collective effort in rehabilitating the school.

He explained that the school is more than just a physical structure; “it is the ‘King’s spirit’. Consequently, this year’s Kings Week, commemorating the 116th anniversary of the founding of the college, is devoted to initiating fundraising for the rehabilitation of our alma mater… This is more than a fundraising appeal; it is a test of our loyalty and love,” Oshunnuyi said.

He added, “the rehabilitation of our school will take the united strength of the King’s College programme, spanning decades, professions, and continents. We have set an ambitious yet achievable goal. If each old boy gives according to his means… we will react and appreciate it soon. More importantly, we will prove that the King’s spirit is alive and unshaken. All donors to this cause will be duly recognized in a roll of honor that will be established.”

The event showcased the strong bond between King’s College and its alumni, who remain committed to empowering future generations and upholding the institution’s values of leadership, service and excellence.

Chairman of the Kings Week 2025 Planning Committee, Mr. Wole Eperokun, thanked the attendees and contributors. He commended the KCOBA president for his exceptional leadership, describing him as a true Kings manager.

The highlight of the evening was the presence of Mrs. Edna Soyannwo, a phenomenal woman who embodied the spirit of King’s College. A former teacher and the first female vice principal of the school. Mrs. Soyannwo celebrated her remarkable 92 years of education, inspiring awe and admiration from the audience.

Eperokun reflected on the significance of the celebration, emphasising that King’s College is more than just a school – it’s a community bound by shared values and experiences. “You see why we come here? You see why we do this celebration? And that’s because of King’s College,” he said, his words resonating with the audience.

“It’s the legacy that has been embedded in us, and the true definition of all the work of the school, that has kept us together, and led us, and formed us, and groomed us to what we are today.”

The event also drew current King’s College students, who attended despite being on holiday, thanks to the coordination of their principal and parents. Eperokun acknowledged their presence, saying, “the legacy continues.” This sentiment echoed the theme of the event, underscoring the enduring impact of King’s College on its students, past and present.

As the event concluded, attendees were left with a renewed sense of purpose and a call to action to contribute to the growth and development of Nigeria. By focusing on progress, unity and collective effort, Nigerians can work towards a brighter future.